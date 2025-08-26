☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
8h

✝️✝️✝️

Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. Such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God.

— 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
8hEdited

Fact: I went to college with Cook. I was at Morehouse, and she was at Spelman. All I will say is that "scatty" is how I would describe her. But outside of that, Pops told me if you did not have anything good to say about a person, say less.

Laugh for the day, enjoy: https://shorturl.at/RFt44

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
131 replies
709 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture