☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Stephanie Adam's avatar
Stephanie Adam
44m

Thanks Jeff for your perennial consistency! Blown away by yesterday days Special Edition.

You are where I share news from.

Grateful thanks.

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Saylor Sherman's avatar
Saylor Sherman
1h

So early! Still drinking coffee ☕️ yay

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