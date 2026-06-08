☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
2h

AUTHOR'S NOTE:

— Automatic moderation has been turned off due to popular demand (it was a new feature that turned on by itself).

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
6h

*nominates Jeff for a Pulitzer for cactus photo alone*

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