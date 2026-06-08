Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! On Saturday, a massive Reckoning™ story broke and co-opted all the regularly scheduled entertainment. Even if you’ve already seen posts about this delicious development, I’ve rounded up the whole story for you, which is far more rewarding than the sum of its parts. Another pandemic super-villain topples off his Epstein-like perch.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

💉💉💉

You wanted accountability? I bet you never saw this coming— the latest comeuppance-slash-morality tale with the most unlikely cast of characters, some of the most astonishing plot twists imaginable, and a villain who looks like a poorly groomed garden gnome. On Saturday, the New York Post —and only the New York Post— reported, “Vaccine expert lusted after Northwell Health scientist — then got her canned, she claimed.” Oh, it’s so much more.

I’m just going to say what we are all thinking. Don’t cancel me. Possibly the last person we would ever imagine to be a concupiscent sex pest, taken down by his randy hormonal misadventures, would be one Peter “Captain Bowtie” Hotez, 68, who is much better known as a first-order pandemic villain. I mean, just look at him. (Briefly.)

How could this happen? Sure, they say “there is someone for everyone,” but… ugh! Usually, that saying implies the other person has some ability to see and isn’t being blackmailed by a federal grant approval. The mind recoils in horror at the thought of a gross, adulterous slob like Hotez using his grifted taxpayer money, his undeniable non-charm, and his trademark bowtie to pull lady scientist victims into his web of professional favors, like some kind of bloated arachnid.

The unlikely protagonist of our story is Annette Lee, 64, a Dean at Northwell Health’s Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine. After 23 years of spotless service, Northwell abruptly fired her in 2024. The reason: Lee was a “safety concern.” Two years later, on June 1st, Lee sued Northwell.

Just wait till you hear what Ms. Lee claims really happened. To say that the story is hard to believe would be a massive understatement. Words fail me.

But first, let me remind you who we are dealing with.

💉 You might remember the Bowtied Wonder from the pandemic. For that reason, you’ll be forgiven if you recoil at the sight of his ugly face the same way a sleepy cowboy might react upon awakening and discovering a rattlesnake in his left boot.

Hotez was one of the most overexposed public “faces” of the covid-19 vaccination coercion campaign. Without a hint of irony, Hotez explicitly called opposition to the shots a form of “organized anti‑science aggression” while simultaneously refusing Joe Rogan’s offer to debate his critics.

Hotez even published a book in 2023 titled, and I am not making this up, “The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science: A Scientist’s Warning.” It’s a miracle Hotez’s spine remains even close to straight after all the self-congratulatory back-patting in his rotten book. “As a scientist who has endured antagonism from anti-vaxxers and been at the forefront of both essential scientific discovery and advocacy,” Hotez claimed in his book description, referring to himself in the third person, “Hotez is uniquely qualified to tell this story.”

“Doctor” Hotez was at the forefront of “essential scientific discovery,” all right. The very forefront. Think ten years before the pandemic. Before Fauci, patron saint of the Blessed Face Mask. Even before Ralph Baric, whose “essential discovery” was teaching bat viruses how to infect human cells. That kind of forefront.

💉 Hotez is —for now— co‑director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development and a professor at Baylor College of Tropical Medicine. Over the last fifteen to twenty years, he led worldwide research teams and mined lucrative NIH grants developing …wait for it… coronavirus vaccine platforms, including for SARS and MERS— years before Covid-19.

The disheveled scientist’s public biographies from Baylor and related institutions stress his “10 years of research into spike proteins” and coronaviruses, tying his lab’s earlier SARS/MERS vaccine research to rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines. According to reporting and the underlying grant documents, Hotez held an NIH grant from 2012–2017 to develop a SARS vaccine whose stated aims included, get this, responding both to zoonotic spillover and to “accidental release from a laboratory.”

Yep. The irony.

Years later, Hotez would turn on a dime and sneer at the possibility that a lab leak could have sparked the 2020 pandemic, calling the very idea an “outlandish conspiracy.” But wait. It gets better.

Hotez’s NIH grant was so bloated that he had to subcontract parts of it out to other labs. He published a paper in 2017 describing a gain-of-function experiment that combined two different SARS-CoV variants into a brand-new coronavirus. Hotez used an offshore subcontractor for the lab work. Guess who? Zhengli Shi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology— the infamous WIV “Bat Lady.”

But wait, it gets even better. The Bat Lady was double-dipping, paid by two grants for the same research: Hotez’s grant and EcoHealth Alliance’s NIH grant. Check! Another connection from Hotez to two of the pandemic’s other foundational bad actors confirmed.

In later congressional hearings, NIH officials ultimately acknowledged under duress that Hotez’s Wuhan coronavirus research was “out of compliance” with its own gain‑of‑function oversight rules. Rutgers molecular biologist Richard Ebright and others testified it was “unequivocally” gain‑of‑function research.

To sum it up: Hotez isn’t just a blob-shaped, nerdy bureaucrat who got famous during the pandemic for “defending science.” He’s submerged in the sketchiest parts of the pandemic up to his fat little neck. He was one of the day manager of the NIH’s gain-of-function laundromat, which washed federal dollars to the same Chinese communist lab that a half dozen intelligence agencies have now grudgingly admitted probably launched the global pandemic. The Cialis Connoisseur’s pandemic work of “defending science,” including his ridiculous book, was really about defending Peter— which, ironically, was the one organism nobody else wanted to save.

Peter is not, in my opinion, a good person. He is a very bad person. Which brings us right back to the unsightly stage presence of Peter’s chemically engorged little scientist.

💉 Apparently, and this is simultaneously both easy and hard to believe, Dr. Annette Lee alleged that (married) Dr. Hotez often bragged to her about being a serial adulterer. “He told me about his repeated marital affairs and joked about how much Cialis he had purchased.” (You have to admire his commitment to transparency. Most men hide their affairs and erectile dysfunction medication; Hotez used them as pickup lines to woo a 62-year-old microbiologist.)

“I was disturbed by all the women he described and told him that being the high-profile person that he is, he should be more discreet and stay out of the backseat of cars,” she alleged in her complaint. “Dr. Hotez told me he would give up all these other women for me,” she added, “but I declined and said I did not want to be more than friends and said that I did not want a sexual relationship.” Smart cookie.

Baylor, Northwell, and Hotez deny all Lee’s allegations. But it looks to me like the lawsuit has legs, unlike Peter’s chances of a successful romantic Cialis deployment (without, that is, any federal subsidies).

After acquiring a certain amount of litigation experience, sometimes a lawyer can just tell. A complaint that will go the distance usually includes falsifiable allegations that, if they can’t be documented, would get the lawsuit thrown out. But if they are true, it would be very uncomfortable for the defendant.

I think Dr. Lee’s complaint is strong. To give you a sample, here are a few of the specific allegations against Hotez:

On June 13, 2024, Hotez texted Lee, “Miss you, let’s talk again when I’m back in similar time zones, you keep me calm,” and that he would like to bring Lee along to one of his scientific conferences.

On June 19, 2024, Hotez texted Lee that he “totally lost it” that day, that he just “sat there and wept like a crazy person.” He went on to say that “he didn’t even give a sh-t and now he was so embarrassed.”

On September 17, 2024, late at night, Hotez texted Lee: “Seriously I really miss you, I think about you, and in a nice way. I don’t have a lot of brilliant friends who just get it and understand things. Maybe it’s our Boston origins. I love you truly,” and, “You should call and text me more often and I will do the same. You are an important person in my life.”

There’s a lot more. Hotez likes to text. And he apparently has a malfunctioning filter. But here’s the thing: all those alleged text messages either exist or they don’t. The fact that Lee’s lawyers provided exact dates for them and used quote marks tells me they have the texts and are ready to plunk them into evidence.

Assuming I am right, the texts prove that Hotez was obsessed with Dr. Lee and confessed to a lot of unflattering and unprofessional behavior, such as weeping uncontrollably, cheating on his wife, begging for Lee’s attention, and gobbling Cialis like they were Altoids, a mental picture which, frankly, I would prefer not to think about.

💉 Lest anyone feel tempted to sympathize with the married but romantically hyperactive Peter, who never expected that his private texts would see the light of day— he started it. The complaint explained that, after a particularly grueling day at work, Lee had texted Hotez a frustrated joke— that she was heading to a workout “and leaving the rifle at home.”

She says Peter knew it was a joke, not a threat to anyone. But later, after Lee had repeatedly spurned his romantic advances and turned down his offers of mutual business travel to Hotez’s many swanky science conferences, he struck back. Hotez forwarded Lee’s “rifle” text to her boss, presumably with more than a hint of official Hotez disapproval. Several hours later, Lee got a text from her boss requesting a same-day meeting.

The meeting included HR and a security officer. This is a bad sign. The HR official started asking Lee about her views on “gun violence” and eventually brought up the Hotez text. The short version is they put her on administrative leave, conducted a “review,” and then fired her over Zoom. After 23 years of stellar performance reviews. For workplace safety.

So one way of looking at this case is that Peter Hotez first shared a private text with Lee’s boss to get her fired. Now Lee is publishing all of Peter’s much more compromising communications— on a public federal docket.

💉 The difficult truth is that Peter Hotez wears deep state plot armor. First of all, as a private-sector employee, he can’t be fired by Secretary Kennedy or NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya. Like a cockroach after a nuclear war, Hotez has already survived Congressional disclosures of his gain-of-function and pandemic connections.

What I mean by “plot armor” is that he’s a kind of essential character that the deep state script writers can’t afford to kill off. For decades, until Trump’s DOJ arrested him in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein also wore deep state plot armor. Even his 2009 ‘non-prosecution’ deal, with his year of “house arrest,” failed to remove Epstein from the global chessboard. Only his arrest and sudden actual death in prison could do that.

Epstein is what deep state plot armor looks like on full blast: repeat exposure, minimal consequences, and continued utility to powerful networks— until something breaks hard enough that makes it impossible to keep him.

Similarly, Hotez stars in the global vaccine industrial complex and is a main character in the shady world of international gain-of-function research that Hotez himself has described as “national security” adjacent. And that’s just the part we know. We are now seeing that, like Epstein, Hotez apparently also has an out-of-control libido, despite not being an “international man of mystery” who corporate media reporters swoon over.

Out-of-control libidos make men easier to control. Just saying.

Big pharma, or the deep state, or whoever dwells in the twilight regions where shady, “soft power” geopolitical investments are made, helped build Hotez up over decades and has protected him from fallout not just from his own high-risk serial affairs and Cialis consumption, but also his profound and as-yet unexplained connections to the root causes of the global pandemic.

💉 But now, thanks to Annette Lee’s timely lawsuit, we begin to see chinks developing in Peter Hotez’s deep-state plot armor. The New York Post article describes a married 68‑year‑old professor boasting about repeated affairs and Cialis use, making unwanted advances on a longtime colleague, then reporting her “keep me away from a firearm” text right before she’s fired.

Think of it this way. Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that there are “white hats” at work quietly dismantling the deep state’s global biosecurity apparatus. Nursing home butcher and “Luv Guv” Andrew Cuomo was taken out not because of his various pandemic scandals —from which he was institutionally well-defended— but because of his libidinous misconduct that his own party had long treated as background noise.

Either way, whether it was heroic white hats toiling away below deck, or just the “Wuhan curse” catching up with his Achilles’ groin, the cost of preserving Peter Hotez just ratcheted up in a substantial way. Whether it will be enough to purge him from the circular make-a-virus-make-a-vaccine loop remains to be seen.

Remember, I’ve told you the Reckoning™ was coming. It only keeps surprising us because it is hard to predict what form Nemesis will take. In whatever form, it keeps creeping forward. And it’s just getting started.

Have a magnificent Monday! There’s a whole lot of breaking news we need to catch up on, so do not miss tomorrow’s roundup of essential developments served with caffeinated commentary.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Don’t race off! We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation’s needle and change minds. I could sure use your help getting the truth out and spreading optimism and hope, if you can: ☕ Learn How to Get Involved 🦠

How to Donate to Coffee & Covid

Twitter: jchilders98.

Truth Social: jchilders98.

MeWe: mewe.com/i/coffee_and_covid.

Telegram: t.me/coffeecovidnews

C&C Swag! www.shopcoffeeandcovid.com