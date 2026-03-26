☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
14h

Who here remembers how you could just go straight to the gate before 9-11?

How much freedom have we lost at the expense of fear?

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
14h

✝️✝️✝️

And they were utterly astonished, saying, “He has done all things well; He makes even the deaf to hear and the mute to speak.”

— Mark 7:37 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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