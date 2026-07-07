☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Susan Clack's avatar
Susan Clack
11h

Surely I cannot be the first to say "Good morning, C& C Army!' and God bless Jeff Childers!?!

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65 replies
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
11h

Re: the clots embalmers started finding shortly after the Covid shots rolled out: our work is now published!

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/our-work-is-now-published

To all the C&C prayers warriors out there - please pray that Senator Ron Johnson will conduct a hearing on this subject - like he did on myocarditis and cancer.

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