Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Today's roundup includes a genuine clash of civilizations: Maine Democrats abruptly ordering their own hand-picked, 72%-approved Senate nominee to withdraw —a mere six days after leaping to his defense— along with the curious case of the "blue-collar oyster farmer" whose biggest catch arrives, tax-free, from the U.S. Treasury; the real story underneath, where a scandal-drenched candidate has become the flashpoint in the Democrats' metastasizing civil war between the party establishment and its restless DSA wing; and then the antidote, as the Trump Administration and a stampede of billionaires launch "Trump Accounts," dropping cold cash —and actual SpaceX stock— directly into the accounts of American children, cutting out every last middleman and sending the professional-compassion industry into a full-blown panic that, wouldn't you know it, has nothing whatsoever to do with the children. Let's connect some amazing dots.

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Prepare yourself for another shocking polycrisis development! There’s a massive story behind this story, a layer of sludge hidden between two Graham crackers, a civilizational struggle that corporate media is frantically covering up. And it’s nothing like what you might think. Late yesterday, the New York Times eagerly informed readers that “Graham Platner can be replaced as the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine if he withdraws from the race by next Monday.”

Only a week had elapsed since the Times defended Platner from Nazi tattoos, fake oyster business, and credible accusations by a half dozen women who cited dates, times, witnesses, contemporaneous notes, and communications including, oh, I don’t know, social media posts and text messages from Platner himself. Well, they’ve picked a lane, and the orders came down yesterday. Maine’s Democrat Party threw Platner under the bus:

“Maine Democratic Party leadership,” the tweet, posted at 5:50pm ET, said, “is calling on Graham Platner to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.” He could fight, but he won’t. They have plenty of ammunition —even worse stuff, things we’ve not yet seen— and Platner could lose his disability-farming business. I do not mean oyster-farming business.

That point is worth reflecting on. Corporate media routinely describes Platner as a hardworking, blue-collar oyster farmer. But that strange bit of Platner lore was debunked ages ago, not that you’d notice, since media isn’t telling.

“I make a living on the sea,” Platner famously bragged. But according to the financial disclosures that Platner filed to run as a novice political candidate for U.S. Senate, he claimed oyster farming earnings of only $5,000 a year. The $5,000 was listed in the “Other Revenue” section as sales to a single customer: his mother’s Ironbound Restaurant and Inn.

To the contrary, Platner’s disclosure attributes most of his income —$4,800 a month— to his veteran’s disability payments. He has explained that he is 100% disabled due to PTSD. “My healthcare gave me freedom,” Platner said at a June 5th rally. “It gave me the freedom to take risks, to start a business and to sink my intellect and my physicality into mastering the skills necessary to make a living on the sea.”

Stop sneering (I can feel you doing it). Disabled persons often pick laborious jobs working on boats in the ocean as their primary work— without pay. Okay, so maybe Platner was a little loose with his definition of “a business,” but at least he has ambition. And, talk about glass ceilings!, he would be the first 100% disabled person ever elected to Congress!

It’s a good thing that being a U.S. Senator is such an undemanding job. It’s easier than disability farming, anyway. And how wonderful that Democrat voters are so open-minded!

The party of technocratic credentialism nominated a man the federal government officially considers totally disabled to perform substantial gainful employment —a jobs program!— and Democrat voters obediently trusted him with one of the most demanding political positions in the country.

Don’t you see? That horny dog was qualified for the Senate, and he strongly resonated with Democrat voters —despite all his fleas— because he lives off the largesse of the federal government and spends his days in the nation’s vacation capital working on his hobbies, thanks to his healthcare!, sporting multiple victim-group labels.

He’s a living success story. He made it! Because of his disabilities! He is living a socialist utopia. He’s one of them.

🔥 But I digress. The tsunami of bad press that swamped Platner’s oyster boat yesterday —nearly every corporate media outlet led with the story— was old news. Politico interviewed one of the female victims from the Times’ story, a lifelong Democrat, and dredged more detail. Jenny Racicot’s story sure sounds like legal rape, and she corroborated it with texts with her therapist and between her and Graham.

CLIP 1: Victim tells Jake Tapper she agrees with Platner’s politics and wants him to win (1:49).

CLIP 2: (Warning) Victim describes the assault (2:02).

So it wasn’t news, not really, even though Politico did the spadework the Times had avoided, since the Times had focused its story by throwing shade on a different ex-girlfriend victim who’d been involved in Republican politics at one point.

What changed? What changed is that Monday, July 13th, is the last day Platner can drop out and allow Maine Democrats to select his replacement for the November ballot. So it’s time for the last big push to sink Platner for good.

🔥 But Platner isn’t exactly cooperating. Oh, he’s reeling. He’s down— but not out. He’s no quitter. You have no idea how hard he’s worked at cashing his disability checks and dodging welfare investigators.

CLIP: Graham Platner starts responding to the story but immediately switches to a campaign speech (2:04).

“We are taking the time to reflect on the path forward,” Platner generously allowed yesterday. He’s reflecting, which sounds very high-minded but is also a very convenient way to avoid answering questions.

But what he didn’t say was that he was dropping out. Instead, he cited how 72% of Maine Democrats voted for him in the primary, despite his Nazi tattoo and the time he said he would rape burglars to establish dominance. (I did not make that up.)

In a statement from his campaign, Graham correctly noted that, “it is no coincidence that this story comes a week before the primary.”

In normal circumstances, if a popular Democrat candidate were being pressured by the establishment to step down for the good of the party, they would let him reach deep into the party’s consolation-prize bag and scoop out as much as he could. They’d just bribe him out of sight.

And publicly waffling about dropping out till the last minute could be a keen strategic maneuver designed to pressure the party into making his prize-bag winnings as big as possible.

That could explain it. But now we reach the real story, where Graham Platner’s odious social media posts intersect with the Democrat polycrisis— a story the media is burying like a bad batch of stale aquaculture.

Graham Platner is a socialist. His biggest establishment supporters were Liz Warren, Ro Khanna, and Bernie Sanders. He talks just like a coffeeshop communist. He’s a political novice like the other commie candidates who’ve cropped up this cycle in New York, Colorado, and elsewhere.

So, consider whether Graham Platner might actually be part of the Democrats’ growing DSA problem.

If so, it spells big trouble in little Oyster Bay.

A DSA-style candidate might gamble. He might resist party establishment calls to step down. He might chart his own course across Bar Harbor. “I was chosen by the people in a democratic primary,” he might insist. “I’m innocent, and I won’t let unelected insiders and oligarchs strip voters of their choice.”

DSA voters do not care about Platner’s political problems.

Here is a clip from a WSJ profile of the progressive activists, Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan (from Pittsburgh), who first discovered Platner. Dan is now Platner’s “chief strategist.” They unearthed some of his ‘problems’ in their initial vetting. “I said none of this will or should stop him from being a U.S. Senator,” Dan explained, smiling broadly.

CLIP: “We went through thousands of prospects, and then found he’d given money to Bernie Sanders” (1:17).

Take a look at how the WSJ described Dan Moraff in its headline in late June:

Does that sound to you like someone who plays by the party rules? “Moraff’s backers call him a brilliant disrupter with a fresh perspective who doesn’t mind rubbing people the wrong way to win,” the WSJ reported. In Pittsburgh, “Moraff worked with progressive groups and a small corps of Democratic Socialists of America,” the story added.

And there it was. The DSA, again. Profiles say Moraff honed his organizing skills in Pittsburgh after graduating from Yale (of course), and then “becoming a prominent Democratic Socialists of America member and working on local races.”

It sure looks like the Democrats have another DSA migraine on their already overfull hands. Washington Post op-ed headline, last week:

Ruh roh. It’s a pickled egg either way. Even if they can get him to drop out, the Times noted that “Maine Democrats would be in uncharted terrain if Mr. Platner does exit the contest.” It’s never happened before; all the law says is that Maine’s Democrat officials get to select a replacement. It doesn’t say how.

One thing they seem reluctant to do is just pick somebody. “Officials have ruled out having the state party’s committee, which includes about 100 members, choose the nominee,” the Times reported. But the story didn’t name the ‘officials’ who ‘ruled it out.’ So that generous sentiment could quickly change.

The Graham Platner story isn’t really a story about a badly flawed Democrat candidate getting thrown under the bus. It is actually another story about Democrats trying to purge the DSA’s most significant candidate in 2026.

Platner’s rise was consciously built by DSA activists like Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan— hardcore Ivy‑educated socialists who “handpicked” him and explicitly set out to blow up the way Democrats normally run campaigns. Their project turned a little‑known disability farmer into a nationally prominent challenger to Susan Collins, backed by Warren, Sanders, and the progressive infrastructure, which makes him the most strategically significant democratic‑socialist‑style candidate on the 2026 map.

It’s not Democrats v. Platner. It’s establishment Democrats v. Democrats’ DSA wing. The drama in Maine isn’t about one flawed candidate being thrown under the bus; it’s about whether the Democrat establishment can drive the bus over the DSA’s most ambitious 2026 experiment, even at the cost of a Senate seat.

That, my friends, is the real story. You can imagine why they want it to go away. But you are probably worried about the rise of communism, and I don’t blame you. But the Trump Administration isn’t just sitting around waiting for the newly elected, hyper-woke socialists to arrive on Capitol Hill.

Get ready to learn about the solution. President Trump’s been ready. He’s been holding all the cards.

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Yesterday, the Trump Administration officially launched the much-anticipated “Trump Accounts,” and the internet practically broke in a firestorm of social media commentary and hot takes. The Treasury Department seeded a cool $1,000 into the accounts of every eligible child born between 2025 and 2028. But that was just the appetizer. The main course was the private sector stepping up in a way that is driving corporate media clinically insane. Fox News reported, “JUST IN: President Trump urges parents to sign their children up for Trump Accounts immediately.”

CLIP: President Trump announces official launch of Trump Accounts, right as midterm season kicks off in earnest (1:08).

“If parents have not done so already, and they are doing so in record numbers, they should go right away to trumpaccounts.gov and sign their child up for a free investment savings account,” Trump said, adding that “a child that has no money can have hundreds of thousands of dollars at a very, very young age.”

Get that? Poor kids can have hundreds of thousands of dollars— for free. Thanks to capitalism. But just wait. There’s so much more.

Billionaire Michael Dell is dropping a staggering $6.25 billion into the accounts, offering $250 to the first 25 million kids who sign up. And if that wasn’t enough to make progressive heads explode, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced a donation of 2 million shares of SpaceX stock directly into the accounts.

“My husband and I are honored and thrilled to participate in the Invest America program and gift a share of our SpaceX stock to a Trump Account for each of more than two million children across our great nation,” Shotwell said.

The list of donors is growing so fast it looks like a telethon for capitalism.

According to Americans for Tax Reform, 88 people and companies have already pledged. Ray Dalio is throwing $75 million at kids in Connecticut. Micron Technology just committed a whopping $250 million, specifically targeting communities in deep-blue states like New York, California, and Minnesota. Even hip-hop star Nicki Minaj is reportedly chipping in for her fans’ babies. (I am not making that up.)

Pause to appreciate the sheer, unadulterated panic this is causing on the Left.

🔥 For years, Democrats have built their entire political brand on screaming about “billionaire wealth inequality” and oligarchs. They told us billionaires were greedy dragons hoarding gold. But now, billionaires are literally handing equity in the most advanced space company on Earth directly to American children.

Remember that word, “directly.” It will become very important in a minute.

Popular X commenter Justine Bateman perfectly captured the mood of normal people, posting: “For anyone wanting to give wealth to their children, it’s a pretty good offer. With some billionaires generously giving back. This was the hope, yeah? Generational wealth being created and the very wealthy helping others.”

Exactly. This was the hope. It was a political slogan. But suddenly and unexpectedly, it’s a nightmare for the Democrats. Are you ready for the buried lede explaining exactly why?

For decades, the charity-industrial complex operated as a toll road between donor and recipient. Corporate America wanted ESG cover and activist goodwill, so they didn’t give to poor communities— they gave to the gatekeepers of poor communities. Target didn’t write checks to struggling Black families in Minneapolis. They wrote checks to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which then treated itself to a $6 million mansion in Los Angeles and lavish travel for its founders. The money never arrived. The photo op did. Good times.

The same architecture runs through government welfare. Medicaid dollars don’t flow directly to sick people— they flow to an army of managed care organizations, consultants, pharmacy benefit managers, autism centers, and home health aide agencies that have built entire state economies around billing the government.

USAID didn’t feed African villages. Please. It funded NGOs that funded sub-NGOs that funded super-luxe conference travel. The recipient was always the intermediary, not the people in need.

🔥 This patronage system has a corrosive second-order effect, which everyone knows but nobody ever talks about. When ordinary Americans watch their charitable dollars —or their tax dollars— get laundered through activist organizations that use them for political purposes, it kills the charitable impulse.

Why give to United Way so it can fund Planned Parenthood? Why support corporate DEI when those dollars fund wealthy consultants who produce no measurable outcome for the communities they claim to serve? Why donate to homeless charities when the homeless industrial complex keeps growing along with the homeless community and demanding ever more dollars?

The donor classes learned to stop giving because the giving infrastructure had been politically captured. That only boosted the need for government charity, which obviously didn’t care.

Enter Brad Gerstner, Altimeter Capital’s CEO and billionaire investor who invented the Trump Accounts concept. He looked at the wealth gap, concluded that the returns on capital now dwarf the returns on labor, and decided the fix was to get capital into the hands of every child born in America.

“The returns on capital today are radically greater than the returns on labor, which means we have a growing wealth gap,” Gerstner told CNBC. “Now we need to get capital into the pockets of every child born so that they can compound in the upside of SpaceX, in Alphabet, in all of our great companies, like everybody else in the market.”

What Trump Accounts do —structurally, not just symbolically— is cut out every single intermediary. The money goes straight from Treasury (or from Michael Dell, or from Gwynne Shotwell) directly into a named child’s account. There is no NGO skimming 30% for “administrative overhead.” There is no activist foundation deciding which communities are ideologically worthy. There is no BLM chapter buying a house in Los Angeles with the proceeds.

A child in a lower-income ZIP code in central Texas gets a share of SpaceX stock. That’s it. Full stop.

President Trump said it explicitly in the Fox News clip: “Parents, loved ones, churches, and generous companies and individuals will be able to contribute funds to these accounts to grow throughout the child’s life.” Contribute directly. Wealthy “people who are uninvolved (in that they don’t have the children) — they’re putting millions and millions of dollars into the accounts of poor children, financially poor children.”

The Trump Account app even gives parents a bar code they can send to anyone —their churches, their employers, even to traditional charities— that allows one-click donations. It couldn’t be easier. (I sure hope our churches start contributing to their members’ kids’ Trump Accounts.)

The old model required an intermediary, because friction was the product. You couldn’t give directly to a poor child— you didn’t know who they were, you didn’t have their account number, you couldn’t verify they existed. So you wrote a check to the United Way, or you dropped cash in the Salvation Army bucket, and hoped for the best.

The intermediary’s entire value proposition was: we solve the friction problem for you. And in exchange for solving the friction problem, they took 30% off the top, hired a DEI officer, funded woke activism and Democrat candidates, bought a mansion in Los Angeles, and called it charity.

🔥 Now you understand why the Left’s hyperbolic criticism is so revealing. The National Women’s Law Center is already out with a hilariously desperate FAQ attacking the program, laughably complaining that 530A accounts “don’t adequately target investments” and will “widen the racial and gender wealth gaps.”

Their complaint isn’t really that the money won’t reach poor kids— $6.25 billion from Michael Dell is specifically targeted at kids in lower-income ZIP codes. Their real complaint is that the money bypasses them.

Trump Accounts are an existential threat to the old order. They prove the intermediary classes can be disintermediated, and they are beyond furious about it. They’re just having a devilishly hard time navigating the politics.

The real threat of Trump Accounts is that they prove the intermediary classes can be disintermediated. The entire progressive institutional apparatus rests on a single foundational claim: that ordinary people cannot be trusted to receive resources directly, that the resources must be managed, curated, and distributed by credentialed intermediaries who know better. The intermediary class doesn’t just skim money. It sells indispensability.

Trump Accounts blew up that claim in public, in real time, with receipts. Michael Dell doesn’t need the United Way to find deserving children. The Treasury Department has the ZIP code data. The app has the enrollment. The money moves. No conference. No strategic plan. No “equity framework.” No administrative overhead.

Now, once people experience direct transfer, they can never un-experience it. The parent who watches $1,000 appear in their child’s account on the Fourth of July —and then watches Gwynne Shotwell drop a SpaceX share on top of it— is now permanently immunized against the argument that the intermediary is necessary. They’ve seen the alternative. It worked. It was free. It took ten minutes on an app.

In other words, regular people are being vaccinated against communists.

🔥 Trump Accounts aren’t just a nifty financial program; they are a lethal political weapon aimed at the 2026 midterms. The Left is currently mired in polycrisis— now waging a cold civil war that threatens to go hot any minute. They are losing the Senate map, their coalition is fracturing, gas prices are falling, and their only remaining strategy is to whine about wealth inequality.

But … how do you run on “tax the rich” when the rich are actively seeding the retirement accounts of working-class toddlers and minor-aged children?

Remember Micron’s $250 million pledge targeting deep-blue states? If you are a Democrat running in New York or Minnesota in 2026, you now have to explain to angry parents why you voted against the program that just put a quarter of a billion dollars into the accounts of children in your district, while simultaneously defending the NGOs that skim their tax dollars to buy mansions in California.

Good luck with that argument.

The corporate media narrative is: “Trump launches flawed children’s savings accounts.” Roth IRAs are better! They won’t let you invest in whatever you want! Yawn. Just another Trump policy story. Nothing to see here, move along.

The real story is: For the first time in a generation, a major wealth-transfer mechanism has been built that structurally excludes the progressive intermediary class. And if it works —if parents see $1,000 land directly in their child’s account, if they watch SpaceX shares compound over eighteen years, if they never once have to route their hope through an NGO, a DEI officer, a welfare administrator, or a foundation with a six-figure executive director— then the question for the Left becomes unanswerable:

Why do we need you?

That’s the existential threat. Not the money. The proof of concept.

The entire progressive institutional apparatus —the USAID/NGO ecosystem, the charity-industrial complex, the welfare bureaucracy, the corporate ESG machine— they all rest on a single foundational claim: that ordinary people cannot be trusted to receive resources directly, that the resources must be managed, curated, distributed, and carefully controlled by credentialed intermediaries who know best.

The intermediary class doesn’t just skim money. It sells arrogant indispensability. It exists to convince donors, governments, and recipients alike that the pipeline simply cannot function without them in the middle. At day’s end, that is the predicate argument for centralized economic control.

In other words: the same argument as for socialism and communism.

Trump Accounts just blew up that argument. In public. With receipts and a real-time profit tracker on your iPhone app. And they never saw it coming. Pinochet Airlines is boarding now.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Return tomorrow morning, for an all-new roundup of essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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