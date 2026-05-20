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☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

I am very concerned about the intentional spreading of bioweaponized ticks. This has been confirmed by Congressman Burchett, and there are pilots who have come forward admitting they have been paid "a lot" of money to drop boxes of millions of these ticks across farmland in America. And of course the evil one behind this is Bill Gates.

I do hope Jeff will investigate and address this current attack on Americans.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
2h

✝️✝️✝️

I saw in the right hand of Him who sat on the throne a book written inside and on the back, sealed up with seven seals. And I saw a strong angel proclaiming with a loud voice, “Who is worthy to open the book and to break its seals?” And no one in heaven or on the earth or under the earth was able to open the book or to look into it. Then I began to weep greatly because no one was found worthy to open the book or to look into it; and one of the elders said to me, “Stop weeping; behold, the Lion that is from the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, has overcome so as to open the book and its seven seals.”

— Revelation 5:1-5 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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