☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alice in Wonderland's avatar
Alice in Wonderland
7hEdited

Reading recent comments here about SNAP subsidies has made me think it would be an improvement for those funds to cover ONLY single-ingredient foods ~ meaning real, actual, nutritious food like blueberries! broccoli! beef! ~ such that any processed/packaged foods which list their ingredients (as required by law, I believe) would include NO COMMAS in their lists of ingredients in order to be purchasable with SNAP funds. I buy meat, poultry, fish, eggs, grains, and countless veg, fruits, etc. in exactly this way, and am unable to think of any reason this policy might NOT be advisable at a state and federal level. (I am referring to items with labelling such as: "Organic Turkey Breast," "Organic Extra-Fine Green Beans [frozen];" "Whole Grain Organic Buckwheat" ~ three examples of items in my 'fridge, freezer, and cupboard this morning.)

Might need to bring Elon back for the computer programming aspect, but the most important question to me is whether we want the USDA to provide NUTRITION ASSISTANCE (which is what SNAP's name stands for) or assistance with convenience and pleasure (yummy, fast edibles). It's so simple: nutrition = no commas. Just wondering why this wouldn't be possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
243 replies
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me Janice Powell
8h

✝️✝️✝️

For we did not follow cleverly devised tales when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of His majesty. For when He received honor and glory from God the Father, such an utterance as this was made to Him by the Majestic Glory, “This is My beloved Son with whom I am well-pleased”⁠— and we ourselves heard this utterance made from heaven when we were with Him on the holy mountain.

— 2 Peter 1:16-18 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
912 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture