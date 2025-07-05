☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
12hEdited

My dear husband is planting seeds.

On his flight home this past Thursday, he sat next to an administrator of the cardiology departments at a chain of hospitals in the Tampa area.

Hubs asked him if he'd seen an uptick in the number of heart patients to which he replied, yes, but that they weren't doing as many surgeries (to which he attributed to the success of Ozempic 😩).

Then hubs brought out his phone and asked him if he'd seen the clots. He also showed him the video of Richard Hirschman pulling a clot out of the jugular vein.

The guy seemed truly interested as his eyes grew quite large. Hubs told him about my substack and the guy wrote it down.

I think he may have wrecked this guy's holiday weekend though. 😢

This is how we win this war.

One person at a time.

PS - so very grateful for all the replies to my comment of yesterday and for the camaraderie of our C&C family. 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
145 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
12h

But as for me, my feet came close to stumbling,

My steps had almost slipped.

For I was envious of the arrogant

As I saw the prosperity of the wicked.

. . .

Behold, these are the wicked;

And always at ease, they have increased in wealth.

Surely in vain I have kept my heart pure

And washed my hands in innocence;

For I have been stricken all day long

And chastened every morning.

. . .

When I pondered to understand this,

It was troublesome in my sight

Until I came into the sanctuary of God;

Then I perceived their end.

Surely You set them in slippery places;

You cast them down to destruction.

. . .

When my heart was embittered

And I was pierced within,

Then I was senseless and ignorant;

I was like a beast before You.

Nevertheless I am continually with You;

You have taken hold of my right hand.

With Your counsel You will guide me,

And afterward receive me to glory.

. . .

Whom have I in heaven but You?

And besides You, I desire nothing on earth.

My flesh and my heart may fail,

But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

For, behold, those who are far from You will perish;

You have destroyed all those who are unfaithful to You.

But as for me, the nearness of God is my good;

I have made the Lord GOD my refuge,

That I may tell of all Your works.

— Psalm 73:2-3, 12-14, 16-18, 21-28 NAS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
805 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture