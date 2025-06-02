☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
3h

ERRATA:

— Technically, JULY begins the second half of the year. I overshot the mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
4hEdited

Jeff Childers—I share your view on Ono. Re: "Ono enforced strict college vaccine mandates"— so Ono clearly did not consider informed consent for coercing participation in a medical experiment. Informed consent was not possible for these jabs, they were emergency use authorized only. Ono should be held account before the law— certainly not up for consideration for running a university.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
65 replies
408 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture