☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Texas nurse's avatar
Texas nurse
11h

I am always so encouraged by these posts and the support of coffee and Covid army!

Some may remember about 2 years ago I was in a battle with the board of nursing regarding attacks on me for not giving remdisivir. Thankfully that is now behind me and my functional practice has been up and running for the last year and is going really well. If anyone is looking for a functional/integrative practice feel free to reach out. https://www.liveoakintegrativehealth.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
99 replies
WP William's avatar
WP William
11hEdited

Could the D.C. policing takeover signal that a mass round-up of corrupt-criminal politicians may be forthcoming? Schiff isn't some rogue Senator bent on taking out Trump...he's a DeepState tool who took initiative when and where he was able, following directives, connected to Obama and those who placed Barak in power. Only one small but key aspect to the High Conspiracy and treason operation within the Federal Gvt. during the 2016-2020 period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
152 replies
1103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture