☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Juju's avatar
Juju
3h

Why can’t the Times call our President “Mr President” or “President Trump” ? This insistence to refer to him only as Mr Trump is rather juvenile and sets a really bad example for our country. The Times is trash. There are better quality high school newspaper clubs.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

“But when the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the angels with Him, then He will sit on His glorious throne. And all the nations will be gathered before Him; and He will separate them from one another, as the shepherd separates the sheep from the goats; and He will put the sheep on His right, and the goats on the left.”

— Jesus, Matthew 25:31-33 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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