Your roundup today includes: Ukraine aid package hits the House; new and improved FISA bill renewed; jury selection continues in Trump trial; tit-for-tat ammunition factory explosions, but it is still just a coincidence; Ukraine flies drones across Russia's nuclear red lines; New York Times publishes another government-sponsored whitewash of the Israel-Iran conflict even before the missiles have stopped flying; Dr. Makis thinks the mRNA-cancer dam is finally breaking; and the latest most unbelievable story lopes out of a Utah middle school.

🔥 Speaker Johnson, shortly following a meeting with President Trump, said announced he will now agree to submit an Ukraine aid package as part of a $96 billion dollar package for Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, and the Border. Several Republicans are not amused. From CNN: “Johnson moving forward with Ukraine aid bill despite pressure from hardliners.”

According to CNN, a fraction of the Ukraine aid would be structured as a “loan.” Good luck collecting! About a third of the Ukraine funds would be earmarked for replenishing depleted U.S. weapons that had been sent to Ukraine.

🔥 Following Speaker Johnson’s tie-breaking vote, an expanded FISA renewal passed the House this week and is teeing up in the Senate, where it is expected to pass easily thanks to solid democrat support — democrats who believe unlimited government spying is necessary to save democracy. Biden will sign it.

The bright side, if there is a bright side, is the powers will be available for Trump’s use, if he wins, to turn the Act against the same democrats who voted for its renewal. From the Guardian: “The US isn’t just reauthorizing its surveillance laws – it’s vastly expanding them.”

Remember, as we’ve heard one trillion times lately: no one is above the law. Except Congress. The FISA bill was amended to require notice to Congress and a real subpoena for the government to spy on its members. Not us though.

🔥 Jury selection continues today in President Trump’s criminal trial for “mischaracterizing” checks paid to his lawyer as “legal expenses.” From CNN: “Jury selection in the Trump trial resumes Thursday: What to know | CNN Politics.”

🚀 First, on April 11th, several Ukrainian drones struck an ammunition factory in Russia:

Then, four and six days following Ukraine’s strike on the Russian ammo plant, two ammunition factories — one in the United States and one in Britain, both producing artillery shells for Ukraine, both within two days of each other — ‘accidentally’ burst into flames, purely coincidentally, nothing to see here, no conspiracies, it happens all the time. From the Sun: “Reports: Fire breaks out at Scranton plant producing shells for Ukraine. The UK Express: “South Wales explosion: Firefighters rush to BAE systems military weapons factory.”

If we can suss out the rules of the game of this tit-for-tat, factory-fire competition, why can’t the government see it? Call me naive, but I assume the FBI would have said something, if only to warn manufacturing plant owners to hire some more security guards or something.

And … why can’t the media see it? Is there a single independent journalist left who is not a sold-out government agent?

That said, I did appreciate how the Sun’s headline editor at least tossed us a little hint, by mentioning right in the headline the key fact that the damaged Scranton plant makes artillery shells for Ukraine. Hmm. Could that fact be somehow related? The article didn’t speculate.

One supposes it won’t matter how many billions are approved for Ukraine if the shell-making factories can’t work.

🚀 What tit comes after this tat? An increasingly desperate Ukraine just drone-bombed part of Russia’s long-range ICBM radar, deep inside Russia, far from Ukraine. The radar is not used in the Proxy War. It is a key component in Russia’s long-range nuclear missile detection system, which warns Russia of an incoming nuclear strike. Newsweek: “Ukraine may have just crossed Putin's nuclear red line.”

The neocons are practically sprinting across Russia’s nuclear red lines.

📉 Almost as though it were responding directly to yesterday’s C&C post, the New York Times published an absurd, 100% anonymously sourced, long-form explainer yesterday headlined, “Miscalculation Led to Escalation in Clash Between Israel and Iran.” The article scored a perfect ten out of ten on our ‘fake news’ test. It was indistinguishable from something drafted by a deep-state ghost writer.

In sum, according to the Times’ eighty paragraphs or so, the current war-tempting dustup in the Middle East is not Joe Biden’s fault.

The first hint it was fake news was absence of a single named source. Really? No American official was willing to openly praise the Administration? The second dead giveaway was the glaring omission of a single word, not one syllable, of any criticism of the U.S. The article was like one of those five-star Yelp reviews obviously drafted by the restaurant owner. The tip-off is always the sixteen exclamation points. “Our server Anthony could not have been more attentive! He even brought us extra whipped cream!! Ten stars!!!!”

Fake!!

The Times’ anonymous informants (or maybe just informant, singular? Did Tony Blinken write this??) blamed Israel first and Iran second. It wanted everybody to know that the whole time, Biden and Blinken and team were heroically making the best of a bad situation, and even included a painfully-long paragraph bizarrely documenting all the diligent phone calls Team Biden hustled to make right after finding out about Iran’s retaliation plan:

Before and after that meeting there was a whirlwind of phone calls between Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken; Mr. Biden; Mr. Austin; Mr. Sullivan; their counterparts in Israel, China, India and Iraq; NATO allies; and others, (anonymous) officials said.

Those diligent public servants sure were busy, weren’t they?

While overall the article was a rambling, out-of-sequence, mind-numbing whitewash, it did offer a few new details, insider facts tossed into the article like birthday sprinkles to sweeten its credibility, since the lack of any named sources gave the whole piece a suspect flavor, like that infamous Thanksgiving when my sister-in-law’s glazed carrots tasted like turpentine.

Finally, the Times has provided not an answer, not exactly, but fuller details on the reason Israel launched its Middle East cage match in the first place, which whoever wrote this article hoped to chalk up to a silly miscalculation by the Israelis. According to the author, Israel incorrectly thought Iran wouldn’t care that much about the Damascus strike, so it didn’t bother checking in with Biden:

By March, the relationship between the Biden administration and Israel had grown increasingly fraught, as Washington criticized the Israeli assault in Gaza. Then came the Israeli strike in Damascus. The Israelis waited until the last minute to tell the United States, and it was a relatively low-level notification, without any indication how sensitive the target would be. Planning for the Israeli strike in Syria started two months earlier, targeting Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the commander for Syria and Lebanon of Iran’s elite Quds Force. On March 22, the Israeli war cabinet approved the operation but did not inform the US. None of Israel’s assessments predicted the ferocity of the Iranian response that actually occurred. The Israelis later acknowledged that they had badly misjudged the consequences of the strike, thinking that Iran would not react strongly. Since the Oct. 7th attack, there has been escalation after escalation and miscalculation after miscalculation. American officials had been kept in the dark by a close ally, Israel, even as Iran, a longtime adversary, telegraphed its intentions well in advance.

See? It’s not Biden’s fault.

Since April 1st, when the Israelis blew up Iran’s diplomatic annex in Syria, I have repeatedly posed the simple, critically important question: Why? The lack of any answer to that question — and the fact nobody was asking — seemed to me like a giant red flag. This article attempts to skirt that simple question with its claim of miscalculation.

I’d suggest reading the whole fraudulent article as a terrific example of hastily-assembled fake news propaganda, except that it’s so extremely long. I will leave that decision up to my dear readers.

💉 Terrific Canadian anti-vaccine Doctor William Makis published an encouraging new Substack yesterday, along with a summary on Twitter. Dr. Makis, who has been de-credentialed in Canada for his online advocacy during and after the pandemic, is well known for his regular and diligent articles describing sudden deaths and reporting new vaccine studies.

Dr. Makis said he thinks the mRNA-cancer dam is finally breaking open.

He reported that just in the last two weeks, six new academic papers have been published linking covid mRNA vaccines to cancer, bringing the running total (by his count) to twenty-six. Here’s his list of the six new papers:

(2024 April, Zhang and El-Deiry) - SARS-CoV-2 spike S2 subunit inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells .

(2024 April, Rubio-Casillas et al) - Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer?

(2024 April, Gibo et al) - Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan .

(2024 April, Abdurrahman et al) - Primary Cutaneous Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma in a Rare Location With an Immune Response to a BNT162b2 Vaccine .

(2024 April, Ueda et al) - Fetal hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis with intravascular large B-cell lymphoma following coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination in a patient with systemic lupus erythematosus: an intertwined case .

(2024 April, Gentilini et al) - A Case Report of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL)/Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (LBL) Following the Second Dose of Comirnaty®: An Analysis of the Potential Pathogenic Mechanism Based on of the Existing Literature.

Of course, these cancer papers follow a long, significant trend of papers — thousands now — linking injuries apart from myocarditis to the jabs. Yet the useless CDC and the captured FDA still only recognize myocarditis/pericarditis as legitimate covid vaccine injuries.

I dunno. I’m just a lawyer. But maybe the cancer epidemic has a cause besides poor lifestyles and climate change? Just asking.

🔥 ABC-4 Utah ran a remarkable story yesterday headlined, “Students walk out of Utah middle school to protest ‘furries’.” You won’t know whether to laugh or cry when you hear this short interview clip with a group of middle-school students who staged a walkout at Utah’s Mount Nebo Junior High yesterday. Behold:

CLIP: Mount Nebo High kids fed up with furry attacks (1:47).

According to the ABC-4 article, there are so many furry students at Mount Nebo that, like a pack of feral housecats, they have become an out of control “population:”

The school’s “furry” population is accused of biting, scratching, spraying air freshener on, barking at and chasing other students.

One of the normal kids in the clip above reported that the furries bite and scratch the normal kids, but it’s the normal kids who get in trouble if they retaliate. Several of the kids credibly insisted that litterboxes have been installed in the bathrooms as furry conveniences. I found the longer YouTube including the full interview: “Student Walkout Anti-Furry Protest Mt Nebo Middle School Payson Utah.”

Thank goodness for independent citizen journalists.

The diligent ABC-4 reporter found and interviewed one of the poor, misunderstood furry students. “Furry is a fandom,” a furry named Strudel informed ABC4. “We don’t think that we’re animals. I really like the idea of animals that walk and talk, so I’m going to dress up as one, as kind of a fun sort of cosplay thing,” Strudel explained.

School officials don’t deny the students’ claims, not exactly, but they’ve complained it’s all being taken out of proportion. “A lot of the information that’s been put out there is completely incorrect and inaccurate,” Nebo School District Public Information Officer Seth Sorensen said. But which part of the information that’s been put out there is actually accurate?

Please don’t overreact. How bad could it really be? What’s a little affectionate nibble here or there, or a light scratch on the quadriceps?

Come on, sane people, don’t throw the animals out with the litterbox.

What do you think? Which group is crazier: furry students or school officials who think furries are normal?

Have a terrific Thursday! And get back here tomorrow — no furry costumes allowed — to find out what new red lines were crossed, and who’s to blame (except Biden) in the morning roundup.

