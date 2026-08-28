☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
10h

"She issued a temporary injunction applying to both cases, a time-saving technique as sensible as mixing two recipes in the same bowl because dinner starts in 20 minutes"

THIS is why I return here ever dang day 🤣

Happy Weekend everyone!

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
10h

✝️✝️✝️

“For from the rising of the sun even to its setting, My name will be great among the nations, and in every place incense is going to be offered to My name, and a grain offering that is pure; for My name will be great among the nations,” says the LORD of hosts.

— Malachi 1:11 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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