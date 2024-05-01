Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! April is now consigned to the history books, and we’re one month closer to getting past the election and hopefully returning to sanity. Here’s everything you need to know this morning, in the roundup: China cancels and investigates top covid doc; jab news trends toward truth; massive new jab study raises profound questions about cumulative risk; student protest news roundup; and Minnesota democrats are not above the law.

💉💉 A story popped up in Bloomberg yesterday with the remarkable headline, “China is gunning for the chief scientist of its COVID vaccine project, accusing him of 'serious discipline and law violations’.”

Last week, China’s National People’s Congress (ironically, the ‘NPC’) tossed Yang Xiaoming from its ranks of other members in good standing. The NPC is a large, 3,000-member parliament including business, state, and local officials. Among other things, it elects China’s Communist Party’s Central Committee.

In China, this kind of official shunning almost always signals the person is under a corruption investigation. According to the Global Times, Dr. Yang has been linked to “corruption in pharmaceuticals” and issues related to vaccine research and development.

The well-known Dr. Yang, 62, happens to be the chairman of Sinopharm, one of China’s biggest pharma companies. Sinopharm developed and widely promoted the Chinese covid vaccine. Yang himself publicly pushed the shots and wouldn’t shut up about how safe and effective the shots were.

Dr. Yang’s cancellation is big news for Chinese folks. It is comparable to how excited Americans would be over news of Pfizer Chairman Albert Bourla’s firing and federal investigation. Chinese social media is burning up with speculation about the reasons for Dr. Yang’s ejection and potential criminal investigation.

The news about Yang arrived amidst an expanding crackdown on corruption in China’s pharmaceutical industry. Since March, at least thirty-three "key" figures in China’s medical/scientific establishment, many with with pandemic connections, have either been investigated or disciplined, including several directors of top hospitals, university management, and top officials in local medical and health systems.

Even though nobody knows much else about Dr. Yang’s situation, and even though its been three year since the vaccine rollout, lots of regular Chinese folks are fretting Yang’s cancellation means the Chinese covid vaccine — which was not mRNA based — has got something wrong with it.

The Yang story shows how governments may have been suppressed debate about the jabs, but the fires of controversy have kept simmering and have never been extinguished. Three years post-vaccine, the zeitgeist continues evolving into stronger and stronger forms. True, the usual state actors are stubbornly clinging to their official positions. They keep on defending the jabs, even more enthusiastically than do the jab makers.

But the international conversation is continuing to change and grow in unexpected ways.

For example, the trip to anti-vaxx town keeps getting shorter and shorter, and more significantly, it is a one-way trip:

Nobody regrets not taking the shot. Many prominent, previously pro-jab social media influencers are becoming anti-vaxx or at least vaxx-questioning. More health professionals are recanting and apologizing for pushing the shots; but no anti-vaccine doctors are recanting and embracing the needles.

Doctors who opposed covid jabs from the beginning, but otherwise held traditional vaccine views, are becoming more anti-vaxx in general. Like Dr. McCullough:

Although obsequious corporate media is still giving pharma foot massages, the side-effects cat is out of the jab bag in conservative media, which is all over the jab story like stink on a monkey. The conversation practically ubiquitous now on conservative platforms, if not a daily feature. Here’s a recent example from the Epoch Times:

Here’s another recent example from Gateway Pundit, featuring a beautiful, young, athletic model, now suffering badly from an inflamed heart:

The scientific community is schizophrenically splitting in two wildly-divergent camps. The much smaller, but very active pro-pharma camp is busily publishing large survey studies, usually modeled, diligently trying to disconnect the jabs from excess deaths and the unusual trends in mortality and morbidity.

But the vast majority of academic scholarship can be fairly characterized as critical or even negative toward the jabs. In the last year, despite major difficulties in getting published, the literature has seen major developments in identifying potential mechanisms of mRNA harm, and in the way spike protein hurts people. On top of that, hundreds, possibly thousands, of case reports have been published with doctors reporting various uncommon injuries occurring right after the shots.

Consider this carefully worded but very significant, peer-reviewed study, published last week in top journal Vaccine:

The massive study analyzed almost 100 million records of vaccinated folks from ten countries that participated in a vaccine safety monitoring program between December 2020 and August 2023. The researchers first confirmed finding statistical safety signals showing serious side-effects they labeled “already-recognized”:

Guillain-Barré syndrome,

cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,

acute disseminated encephalomyelitis,

myocarditis, and

pericarditis.

Next, the study, which had a whopping thirty-six authors — safety in numbers! — also identified some more potential statistical safety signals, for other types of injuries not already recognized by the various health agencies:

transverse myelitis,

Bell's palsy,

febrile and generalized seizures,

thrombocytopenia and immune thrombocytopenia,

pulmonary embolism,

cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and

splanchnic vein thrombosis.

The real problem must be much bigger than this. Keep two things in mind. First, this study only counted side effects that happened a short time after taking the shots (42 hours), so it automatically excluded all slower-developing injuries like cancer. Second, while they emphasized the risk of any particular side effect is rare (or “relatively rare”), what is the cumulative risk of some kind of severe side effect?

The authors avoided that difficult question. But, isn’t the cumulative risk really the most important question of all? While I suppose one could pick and choose one’s preferred injuries among the list of serious side effects, maybe Justin Bieber-style droopy face is better than Fetterman silly-speech syndrome, it’s not really so much about whether the benefits of the shots outweigh the risk of getting Bell’s palsy.

It’s about whether the risk of getting any kind of serious injury justifies taking the novel mRNA injection, which don’t stop infection, and can’t even promise to keep you out of the hospital.

Finally, despite official hand-wringing over the faltering numbers, people seem largely uninterested in the shots these days, as evidenced by yesterday’s panicky Boston Globe headline:

Personally, I am happy Senator Samuel Zurier (D) was disappointed. State senator.

Rhode Island Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken explained, “After the broad, initial COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, there has been some vaccine fatigue across the country.”

Vaccine fatigue is one way of describing it. There are now millions of honest voices talking about the truth of the problems with the jabs, and possibly only thousands of inveterate liars still trying to obscure the truth about them. In my whole lift, I never thought I’d see the Chinese communists going after big pharma jab doctors before it happened in the United States, but hey, it’s a topsy-turvy world these days.

🔥🔥 Welcome to pre-election summer protest season. The New York Times ran a non-paywalled story yesterday headlined, “Columbia Said It Had ‘No Choice’ but to Call the Police.” New York sure sent a lot of cops this time. And the cops had a cool truck they probably don’t get to use very often, that lets them stroll right into a building through the second floor window, whenever ‘student protestors’ illegally occupy campus and block the doors:

A little after midnight Monday night, agitated Columbia University protesters smashed a window to get into Hamilton Hall and then barricaded the doors. An unlucky janitor on the night shift caught in the building was released by occupying students yesterday; ironically, given the whole Hamas situation, the protestors held the poor janitor for a few hours as a hostage. After a long, frustrating day of failed negotiations, it only took an hour for the New York Police Department to de-occupy the Hall around 9pm last night.

Here’s what the Hamilton Hall ‘blockade’ looked like from the outside. It was a disappointing effort from the Ivy Leaguers. Maybe MIT students could have engineered something more impressive looking:

Mind you, Columbia University was originally founded as King’s College on a Royal Charter from good old King George II, well before the American Revolution. The American rebels changed the school’s name to Columbia after evicting the British. Columbia was New York’s very first college — and the fifth in the original 13 colonies.

It used to have a strong academic record. Ninety-six Nobel Prize winners graduated from Columbia — a record second only to Harvard.

But how times change! Nowadays, Columbia’s highly-diverse student body is more interested in building trashy barricades than winning Nobel prizes. In fairness, these protestors are not, presumably, the smartest students at the school. Don’t cancel me, I’m just saying.

It seems the students also did a little redecorating whilst occupying Hamilton. I guess their parents never taught them to leave a place looking better than when they arrived. From the UK Daily Mail:

Here’s another view from inside the Hall, where the energy-drink addled twenty-somethings seem to have gone on some kind of rampage, like a pack of wild chimpanzees that just found a crate of Red Bull:

I’ve been reliably informed the British plan to ask for King’s College back.

The skeptical Times was obviously yearning for a good old-fashioned police-batter-students story. But it quoted Columbia’s president who explained, “the group that broke into and occupied the building is led by individuals who are not affiliated with the university.” Outside agitators. Probably Soros-funded.

It might be the first time in history this has ever happened, or maybe something got distorted in the reality matrix the last time they fired up CERN, but President Trump and Columbia’s president both agreed, these are fake protests:

CLIP: Trump tells Hannity the protests are organized (0:27).

In his call to Hannity last night, President Trump focused less on all the fancy camping tents, but rather on all the identical protest signs: "I think you have a lot of paid agitators, professional agitators, when you see signs that are identical, they are being paid by a source. They're made by the same printer. "

It’s not just the protestors who seem to be working together. In the clearest sign of a coordinated narrative we’ve seen since the start of the Proxy War, every major corporate media platform ran all protest, all the time news yesterday. You’d think there was nothing else going on in the world besides some overfed, privileged American kids avoiding studying, none of whom could tell you who is the president of Hamas even if you offered them a free iPhone upgrade.

Behold this morning’s 100%, wall-to-wall protest coverage in the New York Times:

As the Times’ headlines suggest, there were protest stories from several schools across the country. The trashing of Hamilton Hall was pretty tame compared to others. There were some escalating stories about protestors grappling with police, and even fights between protestors and counter-protestors, and launching fireworks into crowds. Corporate media delightedly covered all the chaos in multiple articles run with tons of pictures in long magazine formats.

Corporate media are experts at ignoring a story. So this intense coverage suggested they really like this protest story for some reason. Behold, the new Summer of Protest! And it’s just getting started. Recall that, last election season, the summer protests really only got going by August. Remember the dramatic videos of the fiery, nighttime Kenosha, Wisconsin protest where Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself? Good times. That was August 25, 2020 — almost September.

Or at least, that seems to be the goal. It’s not quite the same. This time the police so far are being allowed to do their jobs and clear the students and outside agitators. But all it would take is one George Floyd-style “police brutality” incident and things could change. So keep your seat belts on! 2024 has lots more left to give.

🔥 Finally, in the bottom story of the day, here’s another criminal democrat who remains (so far) above the law. The Minnesota StarTribune ran the story headlined, “DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell returns to Capitol after burglary charge, casts votes amid criticism.” It’s a murky story involving some kind of ugly intra-family dispute between Nicole and her stepmother, which resulted in Nicole being arrested and charged with first-degree felony breaking-and-entering.

But it has also created the opportunity for republicans to ferociously mock Minnesota democrats. Check out the new yard signs:

If the Minnesota GOP will send me one, I’ll happily put it up in my yard. You just can’t be too careful these days.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! And get back here tomorrow for more delicious Coffee & Covid.

