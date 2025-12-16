☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

James Goodrich
1h

Jeff I wanted to give you kudos for taking the time to make us all aware, keep us in the loop and building this sub stack. I’m not sure but you probably never thought you would be a writer/author.

I remember when I was a little kid being afraid that something was under my bed, a monster. I thought if I hung my leg over the side it may be attacked by the shark like creature that lived there at times.

My father every night would come up to check on the four of us, probably to make sure we weren’t horsing around. I’d ask him to check and make sure nothing was under there. After he looked and said everything was good my mind was at ease, I could sleep.

Years and years later I’ve come to realize there are monsters all around us. When I go to bed at night I toss and turn, I can’t seem to get my mind at ease so I can sleep, my father’s been gone now for 40 years. I’ll often pick up my phone and read. I’ll read and realize there are people out there fighting against these tyrannies, they’re doing their best to protect us.

I read great posts by authors fighting these hazards. I read comments great subscribers have written and realize there are so many fighting these threats. People are brilliant, they see these threats and write posts to bring them into the light. Many of us share our fears. Some write solutions, or ways to fight. Others write about threats we haven’t heard yet, warning us what’s out there. Some of us write uplifting posts trying to give each other hope. The written word has amazing power. Before you know it my mind is put at ease and I can sleep. It’s incredible when you realize writers can be hero’s too. J.Goodrich

Hope your kids get better, have a productive day.

Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
1h

✝️✝️✝️

I shall remember the deeds of the LORD;

Surely I will remember Your wonders of old.

I will meditate on all Your work

And muse on Your deeds.

Your way, O God, is holy;

What god is great like our God?

— Psalm 77:11-13 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

