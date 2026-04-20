☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
12h

ERRATA

— Alert readers reminded me to capitalize "Marines" and that TECHNICALLY they don't "rappel" at sea, so I tweaked that too. Fixed

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14hEdited

Iran is like the Black Knight in the movie Monte Python and the Holy Grail. He won’t let King Arthur cross the bridge. Despite Arthur cutting off all four of his limbs one by one the Black knight insists that his injuries are merely “a flesh wound” and wants to continue to fight claiming “none shall pass”, and “I’m invincible”. You’ve got to watch this, it’s the perfect analogy and a good Monday morning laugh.

https://youtu.be/3e0mrddCjaQ?si=j4jt-cWeRqXqokoX

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