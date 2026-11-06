☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Jon Stephenson's avatar
Jon Stephenson
17h

Following this election, I realized that reading C & C has made my view of current events much different from many right leaning, blackpilling citizens out there.

 I've been listening to some quotes from some of the disaffected 2024 Trump voters who voted blue this year. They were talking about how the president hasn't kept promises, hasn't helped the economy, has only been interested in stirring things up not taking care of business, not keeping us from forever middle east wars (ok, they're pretty right on that one), etc.

 I'm listening to that and thinking, "Where have they been? Trump and the admin have accomplished tons of great things and have kept lots of promises!" I realized most all of them aren't reading an optimistic daily rundown that explains all the good that the admin does, the Dem polycrisis, all the things that go right, and mostly ignores the personal drama around the President's statements, tweeting and such. 

That's the way I like it, but very few people are getting that daily education. 

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
17h

Jeff, you forgot a juicy one. ;)

Texas' Ericka Lomick is not, shockingly, the only midterm victor who has unfinished business with the criminal courts. Democrat LaKesha Womack, who flipped North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District, is also facing felony charges for failing to return a rental car. (She’s admitted to it, but, you see, she was homeless and having a medical emergency. Cut a girl some slack.)

Womack, a first-time candidate, raised a staggering $56,000 in campaign funds to beat the Republican incumbent—just the former speaker of the NC house—who was working with nearly $2 million. To recap: Womack had no name recognition, no money, and a pending felony, and she beat the guy who won the seat by 16 points last time around.

Anyway, she’ll be sworn in with the rest of them in January and presumably, no longer living in a stolen car.

https://jennasside.rocks/p/breaking-some-americans-arent-buying

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