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Tom Servo's avatar
Tom Servo
10h

In other news: Maine Dem Senate candidate Troy Jackson fathered two kids with his second cousin.

What is it with degenerate liberals? They replace a Nazi rapist with an Uncle-Dad wannabe

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
10h

✝️✝️✝️

“For His eyes are upon the ways of a man,

And He sees all his steps.

There is no darkness or shadow of death

Where the workers of iniquity may hide themselves.”

— Job 34:21-22 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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