☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
10hEdited

I suppose that under the persuasion of the bright lights and careful staging of a Hollywood production, sleazeballs like Kimmel possess some sort of magical influence to those dimwits that are easily starstruck - or perhaps more aptly, dumbfounded - but even a freshly squeezed dog deposit glistens in the midday sun. Not much to get worked up about.

Now, excuse me….I’m off to pull the plug on my electricity and purchase a horse and buggy. I'm suddenly in the mood for a good old fashioned barn raising and I'm not feeling the least bit hesistant about it. I might even take my new horsey out for a test spin on the backs of some vile ANTIFA roadblockers. I'm considering a Clydesdale for maximum "efficiency." Giddy up! Now there's some reality TV worth watching.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
166 replies
The Great Resist's avatar
The Great Resist
10h

In case you missed it: Jeff is representing six of the “Disinformation Dozen” (whom the “Biden” administration tried to silence) in a landmark case against various U.S. government agencies, officials, and former officials. The plaintiffs in the suit are Dr. Elizabeth Erin Finn, Riza Islam, Sayer Ji, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Ben Tapper, and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.

https://open.substack.com/pub/sayerji/p/on-trial-for-truth

I propose a C&C Army multiplier for this lawsuit. The proceeds go to Childers Law LLC, so Jeff may not promote this himself, but I will! You all know the drill: donate any amount ending in “2”. And spread the word!

https://givesendgo.com/deliberate-dozen?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 replies
945 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture