Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! In today’s roundup: Trump declares war on Big Pharma in dramatic, “most important ever” press conference but corporate media pretends to not notice; new executive order designates Antifa a domestic terror organization, but why?; and Jimmy Kimmel wanders back to late night, partly, with a deal— despite hysterical Democrat claims of federal government oppression and more mostly peaceful leftwing violence.

Trump’s autism announcement (slash-non-announcement) was designed to wreak strategic chaos, but reporters resisted taking the bait. Yesterday, a chastened New York Times ran its narrowly framed story below the sceptical headline, “Trump Issues Warning Based on Unproven Link Between Tylenol and Autism.”

YOUTUBE: President Trump’s autism announcement (1:05:27).

“Don’t take Tylenol,” the President repeately said. “And don’t give it to the baby after the baby is born.” But that was a fraction of the story. You could argue the Tylenol announcement —without any significant regulatory action— was a smokescreen, a costume, or a beard over what President Trump said next.

It must have been painfully hard to hold back, but somehow the Times and the rest of corporate media held their noses and primly ignored the real story. One of the rare outliers, Stat News, did recognize the event’s significance in its story headlined, “Trump, questioning vaccine safety, pushes major changes to how kids get shots.” The sub-headline added, “President raises unfounded concerns about vaccines at White House autism event”:

Questioning vaccine safety! It was like President Trump walked into Big Pharma’s china shop, looked around, and asked for a baseball bat. The New York Times snootily pretended he barely mentioned vaccines, but Stat noticed. “The doubts the president is fostering about childhood immunizations, as well as potential changes to the schedule, could have monumental consequences,” Stat warned darkly.

We can hope.

💉 The press conference was advertised as announcing the cause of autism. And as leaks predicted, President Trump and the other top health officials noted a link between Tylenol (acetaminophen) and autism, and cautioned pregnant women to use the painkiller only sparingly and as a last resort.

However, and much more significantly, during the hour-long press conference, Trump repeatedly returned to a completely different topic: vaccines.

With HHS Secretary Kennedy and other top health officials standing stoically behind him, President Trump called the current vaccine schedule “a disgrace.” Stat alarmedly reported that, “Trump compared the shots being given to children to large doses of medications given to horses.” (Oh, the delicious irony: Trump boomeranged their ivermectin slam. Y’all ain’t horses, y’all!)

Barely three minutes in, shattering any remaining peace with pharma companies, Trump turned to Kennedy and asked for a reminder of the “certain groups that don’t take vaccines or pills and have no autism.” Oh yeah, “the Amish. They have essentially no autism.”

Ladies and gentlemen, behold: the Amish are now on the boards. Pharma has tried to dodge that inconvenient community of healthy, horse-drawn resisters for decades, but Trump’s got hold of them now.

Unlike Trump, Kennedy and the other officials were more measured in their comments. But at one point, Kennedy confirmed his agencies are “closely examining” vaccines’ potential role in autism, insisting that mothers who concluded the shots injured their children should be believed. “We will be uncompromising and relentless in our search for answers,” Kennedy promised.

The relentless searching has already started. President Trump announced thirteen “major” new NIH grant studies investigating the causes of autism. “They have to do it, and they have to move quickly,” the President said.

He wasn’t finished, not even close. “Don’t let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your life going into the delicate little body of a baby,” Trump warned. He repeatedly stressed his own opinion that mothers should neither give babies Tylenol (except as a last resort), nor get pediatric vaccines in batches.

“Four visits to the doctor instead of one,” Trump stressed over and over. “Break it up.”

The President recalled a woman who worked for him at Trump Tower. She had a “beautiful, wonderful, healthy baby boy.” One day, Trump came in, and found the poor lady crying hysterically. She sobbed, “I took him for a vaccine, sir, and he developed an unbelievable temperature. And I’ve lost him.” After finishing the tragic tale, the President said he even knew of two or three more cases.

Cases of vaccine injuries and deaths. Not autism. An honest media would have noticed what Trump was really saying.

In hindsight, his very first words were a warning. “I’ve been waiting for this meeting for twenty years,” President Trump said when he took the podium in the Roosevelt Room. In other words, he used the original bully pulpit.

💉 So what do we have here? Everything official —the title, the handouts, the White House web page— reflected what amounts to a minor new FDA advisory for pregnant mothers to take Tylenol as a last resort, in the smallest effective dose, and spaced out as far as possible. That is almost identical to the previous guidance. Maybe a little more significantly —we’ll see— the FDA will approve a drug for autistic kids with folate deficiency.

That’s it; the entire official announcement.

But, contrary to the official language, everything the President said at the podium referenced vaccine risks. The NIH’s 13 major new studies —an eye-watering $50 million in total grants— weren’t in any way limited to or focused on acetaminophen as a potential cause. And Secretary Kennedy confirmed that HHS was “closely examining vaccines.”

The $50 million program is one of the largest targeted federal research infusions for autism in recent U.S. history, reversing years of declining funding for autism research. Kennedy explained that prior research had focused almost exclusively on “genetic factors,” while ignoring environmental causes, and they were running out of genes to examine.

💉 Now notice how the New York Times did not lead with a hysterical clickbait headline like “Trump recklessly fuels vaccine hesitancy from bully pulpit.” It did not label Trump’s extensive comments as dangerous misinformation. It did not quote legions of experts warning people would die. Instead, it only afforded the vaccine comments three terse paragraphs. “Mr. Trump mentioned that he and Mr. Kennedy had long discussed the possibility of a vaccine link,” the Times blandly summarized.

Then it politely coughed, “no evidence,” or words to that effect, and moved on. (Needless to say, the one-sided article did not quote anyone agreeing with Trump and Kennedy. Don’t be ridiculous.)

In one sense, yesterday’s presser was a nothing burger. Certainly, it lacked any medical announcement justifying a high-profile Presidential Press Conference with all the top health agency officials in attendance. The new Tylenol guidance hardly changed (“experts said it did not change standard medical practice”). The new ‘treatment’ is limited to folate-deficient autists, and however welcome it was, it admittedly only alleviates symptoms without curing anything.

But it was not a nothing burger. The presser was a declaration of open war. The game of hide-and-seek-the-needle is over. It was a political announcement more than a medical announcement. Remember, Trump teased it as “the most important press conference I’ve ever held,” and said he’d “waited twenty years for this.”

Waited twenty years for what?

Unless you think Trump has gone crazy, then something much more significant happened yesterday afternoon than just underscoring existing warnings about limiting Tylenol during pregnancy.

In short, yesterday afternoon, the President “came out” as an anti-vaxxer and initiated public hostilities against the jabs, all under the pretext of an enhanced Tylenol warning. We just moved into a new phase, and the Times is terrified.

Yesterday, CNN ran a story simply headlined, “Trump signs order designating Antifa a terrorist organization.” It was another move the President teased last week, and another small escalation in the civilizational war of self-defense.

“The precise effect of the order,” CNN understatedly admitted, “was not immediately clear.” But just because CNN couldn’t see the effect doesn’t mean it wasn’t there.

It is true that the order did not create any new laws and required compliance with “all applicable law.” The short order’s material provisions merely declared Antifa to be a “domestic terrorist organization,” and directed federal agencies to “investigate, disrupt, and dismantle” the group along with anyone who funds or “provides material support” to them.

The effect of designating Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization” is largely symbolic, since there isn’t any standalone federal crime of “domestic terrorism.” Misbehaving citizens must still be prosecuted under traditional federal criminal law, although penalties can be enhanced under the lone domestic terror statute.

The move was less legal and more political. It appears intended to be bait, tempting Democrats into defending Antifa, whose popularity dwells down on the dusty shelf where the pickled eggs are stored. “Many Democrats in elective office have now been totally captured by a radical fringe of the far left who want to dehumanize every person they disagree with,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt daringly pointed out.

Leavitt was practically daring Democrats to defend the far-left terror group. Democrats yearn to support Antifa, and to complain about this order, but they are yellow-bellied chickens and have largely stayed silent. Charlie Kirk’s assassination has pushed the debate into a new phase. And Trump’s order pushed the argument a little further along.

Whoops! If the Trump Administration hatched an evil plan to oppress Disney into canceling boring, retarded, and offensive late-night showman Jimmy Kimmel, I guess Trump just wasn’t powerful enough to keep him down. CNN ran a story yesterday headlined, “Kimmel’s show to return Tuesday, but Sinclair will continue to keep it off its ABC stations.”

Disney never canceled the stupid show to start with. After Kimmel falsely told viewers Charlie Kirk’s assassin was MAGA, infuriating affiliates, advertisers, and the public, and then moronically told his bosses he would stubbornly double down, Disney put Jimmy in a time-out to staunch the bleeding. But yesterday, reports said Kimmel had ‘reached an understanding’ with management, and his show resumes broadcast tonight at 11:35 pm.

In other words, he’s got his head straightened out. “Kimmel is planning to address the controversy in his monologue on Tuesday night,” CNN reported. Of course he is. That’s probably part of the deal. Expect a weaselly apology.

Unable to recognize their own hypocrisy, BlueSkiers were beside themselves with glee. A victory for free speech! The Disney boycotts worked! Anti-fascism beat the FCC! It definitely wasn’t glee for leftwing violence against free speech, no, that doesn’t exist, don’t be silly.

Oh, wait. NBC, yesterday:

They’re not saying Sacramento’s ABC affiliate deserved to get shot. They’re just saying.

It wasn’t only Sacramento. Yesterday, the New York Post ran a heavily ironic story headlined, “Charlie Kirk tribute scrapped by Sinclair after local TV giant got threats against its ABC stations.” The Post reported that, “In addition to scrapping the Charlie Kirk tribute, Sinclair placed additional security measures at all of its facilities.”

Thank goodness for the peace-loving left.

Still, ABC’s second-largest affiliate, Sinclair, while dodging incoming fire, bravely said it would not run Kimmel’s show tonight, planning instead to air classic bowling bloopers or Celebrity Family Feud. ABC’s largest affiliate, Nexstar, for some reason did not respond to requests for comment, probably because the bulletproof glass installers had just arrived. (Nexstar had previously announced it would also pre-empt the unfunny funnyman. So.)

“Kimmel’s contract is expiring in May,” CNN drily noted, “and late-night TV audiences and revenue have been in decline.” According to various unrebutted reports, Kimmel maxes out at only 126,000 viewers in his key demographic. Libs of TikTok gets ten times as many views for a single tweet. I wouldn’t invest in Kimmel shares just now.

We’ll see what kind of dumb stuff Kimmel says tonight. I’m not watching it— don’t make me gag. I’ll wait for the clips. But one thing is as certain as Antifa calling anybody they don’t like “fascist.” Whatever the failed comedian says tonight won’t be funny.

Personally, I’m glad the Antifa brownshirts are happy to get Jimmy Kimmel back. Having to watch the show is a fitting punishment.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Come back tomorrow for another essential installment of Coffee & Covid, with all-new essential news —like Trump’s great big UN address— and your favorite snarky commentary.

