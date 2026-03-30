☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
1hEdited

Six years ago today, my 53 year old brother was killed by the lockdowns. It was egregious medical neglect, and because of “keeping everyone safe”, no one was allowed to come in and help him or advocate for him. He died alone in awful circumstances. I will never forget what they did to my family 😡😡😡

And to those who are inclined to complain that this post isn’t relevant to Jeff’s roundup for today—go fly a kite, I don’t give a flying fig what you think. It will ALWAYS be relevant to post about the harm those monsters did using Covid as an excuse!!

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RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
42m

—“This is a fascinating type of dictatorship. It is the kind of dictatorship where you can organize a massive, highly publicized public rally to yell at the dictator, and the dictator’s police force actually blocks off traffic so you can yell more safely. In historical dictatorships, like the ones run by actual kings, traffic control was generally handled by guys with halberds, and the penalty for yelling at the king was that your head was relocated to a spike.”

This paragraph and the ones following were pure gold!! 🤣🤣🤣

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