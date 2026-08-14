☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
5d

Obama ordered this, he needed Biden as POTUS because Biden allowed Obama to run the government. Obama was a shadow President. Biden was allowed criminal activity to enrich himself as his payoff for this scam.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
5d

✝️✝️✝️

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you;

And through the rivers, they will not overflow you.

When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched,

Nor will the flame burn you.”

— Isaiah 43:2 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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