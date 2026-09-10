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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
7h

For thirty years before he ran for office, Donald Trump quietly paid mortgages, flew sick children across the country, and wrote checks to strangers who needed help. You will not find those stories on the evening news. So here they are.

Start with what people who knew him before politics say. He has never had a drink. He has never smoked. He has never used drugs. He built his business on long hours, and the people who worked for him will tell you he outworked all of them. Nobody called him a bigot until the day he announced for president. That timing tells you something about the accusation.

Now to the record.

In 1986, a Georgia widow named Annabell Hill was about to lose the family farm at a foreclosure auction. Trump saw her story on the news, picked up the phone, called the auction, and stopped the sale. Then he sent her the money to keep the farm.

In 1988, an Orthodox Jewish family in Los Angeles had a three-year-old son named Andrew Ten who needed treatment in New York. The boy could not survive without a full life-support setup, and no airline would carry it. His father asked Trump for help. Trump put the family on his own jet and got them there.

In 1991, two hundred Marines came home from Desert Storm to Camp Lejeune and found out the military had no aircraft to fly them the rest of the way to Florida. Trump's airline, the Trump Shuttle, made two runs between North Carolina and Miami and got every one of them back to their families.

In 1995, a passing driver in New Jersey pulled over to help change a flat on Trump's limo. Trump asked what he could do in return. The man only wanted flowers sent to his wife. A few weeks later, the story goes, the flowers came with a note saying the couple's mortgage had been paid off. People have been repeating that one for three decades.

In 1996, Trump sued the town of Palm Beach, Florida. The town had been leaning on his Mar-a-Lago club for one reason. He let in Jewish members and Black members, and the older clubs did not. Abraham Foxman, who ran the Anti-Defamation League at the time, said Trump shined a light on the ugly side of Palm Beach that the glitter usually hid. Foxman also said other clubs started admitting Jews and Blacks after Trump forced the issue.

In 2000, Trump was watching Maury Povich and saw a little girl named Megan who lived with brittle bone disease. He said her attitude got to him. He called the show and sent her family a large check.

In 2008, Jennifer Hudson's mother, brother, and nephew were murdered in Chicago. Trump moved Hudson and her family into his Chicago hotel at no charge and had his security team watch over them while they grieved.

In 2013, a Buffalo bus driver named Darnell Barton saw a woman standing at the edge of a bridge. He stopped the bus, walked over, put an arm around her, and talked her back to safety. Trump read about it and mailed Barton a check, because he thought a man like that deserved a reward.

In 2014, Marine Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi spent seven months in a Mexican prison after he took a wrong turn at the border with legally owned guns in his truck. President Obama never placed the call to Mexico that the sergeant's family begged for. Trump sent Tahmooressi a check for $25,000 to help him rebuild his life once he got home.

In 2016, Melissa Young stood at a Trump rally in Wisconsin and cried while she thanked him. She had competed as Miss Wisconsin USA in 2005, then got sick with an illness that has no cure. During her worst stretch, a handwritten note arrived from Trump calling her the bravest woman he knew. She said the doors Trump opened for her ended up giving her Mexican-American son a full ride to college.

That same year, Lynne Patton, a Black executive at the Trump Organization, put out a video answering the people calling her boss a racist. She admitted she had fought addiction for years. She said the Trump family never pushed her out. They stood by her the whole way.

Also in 2016, a young Illinois volunteer named Shane Bouvet told reporters that Trump had stepped in to cover his father's cancer treatment. His father, Donald Bouvet, beat the cancer. Trump has stayed in touch with the family ever since.

And there is a story that has floated around New York business circles for years. A Black business owner could not get a loan anywhere in the city. Someone told him to go see Trump. Trump lent him the money and told him to pay it back when he could. The man came back later with a check and said the business was doing well. Trump tore the check up.

Read that list again and notice who is on it.

A farm widow.

A Jewish family.

Marines.

A bus driver.

A jailed serviceman.

A sick beauty queen and her Mexican-American son. A grieving Black singer.

A struggling Black executive.

When Trump saw someone in trouble, he helped, and he did not check their race or their religion first.

Nearly forty years ago, Oprah asked him on air if he would ever run for president. He told her he would not rule it out if things in this country ever got bad enough. He looked at America in 2015 and decided that day had come. The man who spent decades helping people one at a time decided to help the whole country.

Ask yourself when you last heard of Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama doing any of this with their own money. Then ask yourself why the media, Hollywood, and the progressive left have spent ten years trying to destroy a man with this record. He loves this country. The record shows it. Share this so your friends see what the news will not show them.

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Alan Davis's avatar
Alan Davis
7h

Charlie Kirk was a martyr for his faith. Miss him.

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