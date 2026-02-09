Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! I’m feeling the press of events this morning, since there’s much to blog about and it is Michelle’s birthday— the result being I have several extra lines tacked onto the to-do list today. Wish me luck. In today’s roundup: we begin with a multiplier for small-firm covid warrior who helped turn the pandemic around; Seahawks win the Super Bowl, but the culture wars were the more entertaining game; boxer’s life arc from ears to unprocessed food; pro-ICE ad hopefully starts something; Epstein victims pay for Super ad to super complain; Elon offers to help them expose abusers; astounding email shows Epstein honey traps at work; Japan elects pro-Trump, MJGA prime minister and landslide gives her a parliamentary supermajority; Trump ‘meanly’ spurns Democrat governors from White House meeting and dinner; and Epstein scandal elite body count ticks up again, as the political reckoning creeps closer to UK’s Prime Minister himself.

🪖 MULTIPLIER ORDERS: This one’s personal. My friend and fellow small-firm covid warrior Warner Mendenhall has been diagnosed with Stage 4C cancer. If you were anywhere near the medical freedom fight, you know Warner. He’s the Ohio version of me — the attorney who, early in the pandemic, would take the cases nobody else would touch — hospital mandates, university mandates, corporate mandates — often for free. Warner still represents Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson. He fought for bodily autonomy back when it could end your career.

Now the man who carried the legal fight for so many of us needs the C&C Army to carry him.

If you’re new to C&C (or live in Portland, which is not your fault), here’s how the Multiplier works. When a compelling need arises, we all work together to “multiply” our individual reach. We may not have a George Soros, but there’s power in our numbers. Each of us gives a small, easily affordable amount — and when tens of thousands of us do it at once, it adds up fast and sends a LOUD message. Since 2021, we’ve multiplied covid doctors, free speech advocates, moms groups, conservative influencers, targets of the woke mob, and politicians, raising six figures at critical moments. It works because all of us join in. Everyone counts.

Warner’s prognosis is strong, but Stage 4C cancer doesn’t care about your bank account. Treatment, travel, and time away from his small practice add up fast. His GiveSendGo has only raised about $30,000 of its $300,000 goal. We can fix that in a hurry.

Click the link below RIGHT NOW and donate any affordable amount ending in a $2 — like $2, $12, $22, $52, whatever amount you won’t miss. Give, and then come back and finish reading. It takes less than a minute, and I promise you’ll feel terrific after.

LINK: Click here to multiply Warner Mendenhall’s fight against cancer.

For years, Warner heroically put his practice and his livelihood on the line for people he’d never met. He saw the need and acted. He never asked permission, calculated the cost, or sent a bill. That’s the kind of lawyer —the kind of man— worth multiplying. Let’s make sure he knows we haven’t forgotten.

Let’s show Warner what the C&C Army does for its own.

If Warner’s office helped you during the pandemic, let us know in the comments. Here’s the link again! Do it right now: Click here to multiply Warner Mendenhall’s fight against cancer.

Nowhere is the culture war more obvious than during and clustered around the Super Bowl. Football is uniquely American, and the biggest game of the year —this year’s was the 60th— is rightly considered an “all-American” high point. During the woke ascendancy, the halftime show became an ugly civil war battleground of competing cultures. There were two armies. Anticipating a woke, gender-fluid halftime show in all Spanish designed to poke MAGA in the eye, TPUSA arranged alternative patriotic halftime entertainment. It was some kind of sign that this morning’s New York Times home page platformed both halftime shows side-by-side.

Though it praised the ‘Bad Bunny’ halftime show to high heaven, I think even the Times realized it was a little too much at just the wrong time. So, gritting its teeth, it elevated TPUSA’s online streaming sideshow to equal treatment, with at least 20 million who switched over to TPUSA— a lot of folks, but fewer than the estimated 120 million who stayed tuned. The Grey Lady could easily have ignored the story.

The Seahawks smothered the Patriots 29-13 in a Super Bowl LX rematch that wasn’t even close. Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense earned every bit of its nickname, sacking Patriots’ QB Drake Maye six times, forcing three turnovers, and holding New England scoreless deep into the fourth quarter— making them the highest paid team to do nothing since the 2025 Congress. By the time Maye finally connected with receiver Mack Hollins for a garbage-time touchdown, the Lombardi Trophy was already mentally engraved.

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III bulldozed for 135 yards on the ground, while journeyman-turned-champion Sam Darnold played it clean— no turnovers, one touchdown, and exactly as much excitement as a team needs from its quarterback when the defense is eating the other team alive. It was Seattle’s second championship in franchise history, and sweet revenge for a dramatic goal-line interception eleven years ago that still rankled.

If the dueling halftime shows were a cultural civil war, the ads were a nuclear exchange.

Since Apple’s historic “1984” commercial for its then brand-new Macintosh computer, the advertising has been as much a star in the Super Bowl lineup as the players on the field. Social media buzzed about three entries. First, MAHA allies aired a Mike Tyson ad telling Americans to “eat real food” and directing viewers to RealFood.gov. (Spoiler: don’t eat human ears with seed oils in them.) Robert Kennedy, Jr., called Tyson’s ad, which actually encouraged trading ultra-produced food for the real stuff, “the most important message in Super Bowl history” and compared junk food to spiritual warfare.

CLIP: Mike Tyson ‘Real Food’ Super Bowl Ad (0:30).

Next up was a pro-ICE ad. It’s about time. “It’s dangerous and difficult work,” the ad explained over images of everyday Americans who work for immigration enforcement. “But ICE has one mission— to make America a safer place to live and work. And that’s what they’re doing.”

CLIP: Pro-ICE Super Bowl commerical pushes back against progressive narrative (0:30).

Finally— some positive press for the heroic ICE team. Since the crackdowns began, corporate media has occupied the narrative battlespace with dystopian claims that ICE was grabbing the wrong people, shooting up innocent SUVs, trampling on the Constitution, and even removing mattress tags. It was a lovely commercial and another shot fired in the culture war, right through the field goal posts.

In our third example, the Epstein victims appeared in a dramatic commercial —almost certainly funded by Epstein snuggle-buddy, bloblike billionaire, and Democrat super-donor Reid Hoffman— which essentially was a PSA demanding the release of ‘all remaining files.’ They claim three million more files are still down at the bottom of the file drawer somewhere. How they calculated the number of unreleased pages was the first mystery.

But I must say, their ad was refreshing, in a way, since nothing improves watching a football game with your kids more than TV commercials about the politics of pedophilia.

Either way, it’s also fuzzy why the eight victims in the PSA want disclosure and not money for their damages. Presumably, they aim to expose the men who abused them. But if so, why not just say who the men are? Or is this how they are getting their compensation? From Reid Hoffman? Who knows.

(For a more light-hearted roundup of all the non-political Super Bowl ads, accompanied by witless Washington Post commentary, see this article.)

🔥 Meanwhile, and related, our Space Billionaire made the news, again, with an offer the eight victims should carefully consider. The Times of India covered the story, reporting, “Elon Musk offers to cover legal costs of Epstein victims who get sued for ‘speaking truth.’”

The reason most often bandied around for why the Epstein victims won’t just say who abused them is that they are afraid of getting sued into bankruptcy by men with unlimited legal budgets. Apparently, billionaire Reid Hoffman (a Pedo Island gold club member) will pay for the victims’ Super Bowl ads, but not their legal defense.

Well, don’t worry, ladies, Elon Musk has arrived with the Marines. Yesterday, the world’s richest man offered to indemnify any Epstein victim sued for naming names:

There you go! Problem solved. The victims need not wait, protest, and hope against hope that their abusers’ names will appear in the missing pages of the Epstein files. They can just tell us who abused them, and they can enjoy equally unlimited legal resources to put their abusers’ squishy bits through the legal wringer— make them sit for depositions, turn over emails, and so on.

Maybe Reid Hoffman will even chip in once he sees how much fun it is.

🔥 One of the recently-released Elon emails is incredibly informative. It shows Jeffrey Epstein stalking Elon and his first attempts to get the spaceman to dip into Epstein’s honeypot trap. In September 2013, Epstein leads off with “Any plans for NY? The opening of the general assembly has many interesting people coming to the house.” (I fixed Epstein’s dumb typos.)

In two short sentences, Epstein dangled access while hinting at gratification (“interesting people”). Elon didn’t take the bait. He didn’t quite tell Epstein to go to hell, but you have to love his clap back, which sounds nearly aggravated: “I run and lead product design/engineering for two complicated companies,” Musk wrote testily. “Moreover, SpaceX is about to launch what is arguably the most advanced rocket in history. Flying to NY to see UN diplomats do nothing would be an unwise use of time.”

Haha!

Epstein was scalded. He snapped, “Do you think I am retarded?” Then —tearing the mask off all the fake trappings of elite high-mindedness and virtue signaling, and getting down to nubile brass tacks— Epstein said it right out, plainly, since thick-headed Elon wasn’t picking up on the coded talk. Epstein explained it like Elon was five: “Just kidding! There is no one over 25, and all very cute.”

There you have it. It’s not about hobnobbing with diplomats, dummy, it’s about having an excuse to give your wife or business partner. “I’m going to the UN to try to make the world a better place,” you say, and other lies to that effect, while you are just chasing skirt with the worst of them.

A couple more things to note. At that moment, Elon was obviously higher-minded (he was looking at space) and too busy for Epstein’s frat parties— but that one email chain shows us how the trap worked. Epstein would keep probing till he found somebody’s weakness or a weak moment. It almost makes you feel sorry for accomplished people who are the constant targets of these kinds of scams. Almost.

Finally— note that Epstein offered Musk access to girls in their 20’s, not high-schoolers. If he did offer younger girls at his pad when men got there, that was the second, bigger honeypot. Try this fine whiskey, then when you’re good and lubricated, let me introduce you around. A couple more cocktails and they were agreeing to massages.

🔥 Related: A Saturday op-ed from the Times, headlined, “Now We Know What All Those People Got From Epstein.” The Times has sneered at blackmail claims for years. Two days ago, it ran this op-ed, which described Epstein as “this century’s most horrifically accomplished social climber. He knew pretty much everybody, name-dropping, favor-trading, sex-trafficking and possibly blackmailing his way all the way up, up, up.”

The Epstein story is not going away. It is also going up, up, up. Read the op-ed to see where progressive heads are at. It’s entertaining to observe liberal evolution as they begin to understand the bigger picture, but we have much ground to cover and little time. We’ll get back to Jeffrey later.

Japan elected its first female Prime Minister in history, and sullen feminists are mute instead of celebrating— because she’s a Trump favorite, a conservative, and an anti-globalist. Still, the Times managed to report, “How Japan’s Leader, Sanae Takaichi, Rescued Her Party from the Abyss.” And how. Wait till you hear about the punchline.

Japan’s patriarchal society elected a conservative woman as prime minister in a historic landslide, and America’s feminists are… completely silent. Turns out ‘first female leader’ is only newsworthy if she promises to ban gas stoves. But there’s a bigger cultural shift here, too, and the Times got the message like it was a freight train connecting with their backside.

Trump and the new Prime Minister are good friends. “Ms. Takaichi can now claim a resounding mandate for her hard-line policies,” the Times grumbled, “which include cracking down on immigration and standing up more forcefully to China’s growing military and economic clout.” The Japanese people also voted for Takaichi’s political party in a historic supermajority landslide. “In a snap election, the party secured 316 seats, up from 198, garnering a supermajority for the first time in the 465-member House of Representatives.”

Takaichi, 64, an amateur heavy-metal drummer, practically drips with “Make Japan Great Again” energy. She is just the latest example of a conservative, pro-Trump, anti-globalist tsunami washing over the world. Trump, Argentina’s Milei, Italy’s Meloni, Japan’s Takaichi, Hungary’s Orbán, El Salvador’s Bukele, and Slovakia’s Robert Fico are the energetic leading edge of a sonic wave.

Related. The Japanese people seem enthusiastic about all those “hard line policies” that terrify the Times. Yesterday’s Financial Times:

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, a very ungruntled Washington Post reported, “Trump plans to keep Democratic governors out of traditionally bipartisan meeting.” Unfairness! Broken norms and customs! Meanness! Et cetera.

“This week,” Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore angrily tweeted yesterday, “I learned that I was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner — a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States.” In case his point wasn’t clear, Gov. Moore added, “It’s hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership.”

Not even close to done, Moore hinted that his dinner disinvitation could be racist (he’s black), and vowed, “If you exclude one, you exclude us all!” It wasn’t immediately clear whether he meant to speak for all black folks, unvaccinated people, or Democrats in general. We don’t know yet. Colorado’s Governor Jared Polis also got a disinvitation (Jared is a person of pallor, and gay, complicating the intersectional analysis). Governors Newsom and Pritzker (who wasn’t going anyway) remain invited.

Apart from the dinner, President Trump also disinvited all Democrat governors from the traditional bipartisan White House working meeting during the National Governors Association winter gathering. Democrats spent four years suing Trump, impeaching Trump, indicting Trump, raiding Trump, and calling Trump literally Hitler. And now they’re mad he didn’t save them a seat at dinner. How DARE the man they compared to a genocidal dictator not share his crème brûlée.

They want to have their resistance cake and eat it at the White House too.

Democrat governors are experiencing something new this week: being excluded from a social event because of their political beliefs. During covid, these same governors excluded millions of Americans from restaurants, churches, weddings, funerals, and their own jobs, for the crime of making unapproved medical choices. So you’ll have to forgive me for finding it a little hard to cry into my roasted pumpkin soup about a missed dinner party or working session.

If the Democrat governors want a bipartisan dinner invitation, I have a suggestion. Maybe stop suing the host. Just saying.

🔥🔥🔥

Over the weekend, the Epstein files’ growing international body count claimed another prominent progressive elite. Yesterday, the New York Times reported, “Starmer’s Chief of Staff Resigns, Citing Role in Hiring Friend of Epstein.” The Angel of Death is now standing right next to Britain’s Prime Minister, waving his harvesting scythe around and prodding his bony finger into Sir Keir Starmer’s ribs whenever he tries to say anything.

“Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain, resigned under pressure on Sunday,” the Times reported, “after days of political upheaval over his role in the appointment of Peter Mandelson, a friend of Jeffrey Epstein, as ambassador to the United States.” Just last Wednesday, Starmer had given McSweeney his “full confidence and support.”

“The new revelations,” the story said, “have continued to convulse the British political system.”

Let’s review the chain of events. Political heavyweight Peter Mandelson was caught feeding classified British government intelligence to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a Deputy Prime Minister. He was then sacked as U.S. ambassador. He resigned from the Labour Party. Quit the House of Lords. Had two homes raided by police last week. And now Keir Starmer’s chief of staff just resigned for advising the appointment.

It sure feels like momentum, a sensation not lost on the Times. “Mr. McSweeney’s resignation could dampen calls for Mr. Starmer to step down,” the article even-handedly speculated, “or it could accelerate a fast-moving scandal that threatens to bring down the prime minister’s leadership.”

British pundits largely agree McSweeney is a sacrificial lamb, an attempt to appease Starmer’s critics by giving them a scalp. But if McSweeney rightly resigned for merely recommending Peter Mandelson, what does that say about the Prime Minister who took the recommendation and then actually appointed grubby little Peter as US Ambassador?

The only person remaining who hasn’t yet faced consequences is the Prime Minister who made the actual decision. Jolly good. But the clock is ticking. Could the latest batch of Epstein disclosures bring down the UK’s whole administration, including its sitting Prime Minister— the same fellow who dispatched ‘volunteers’ to the U.S. during the last election to ‘help’ elect Kamala Harris?

The Epstein files have now claimed a British prince, an ambassador, a chief of staff, a Labour Party membership, and a seat in the House of Lords— and they’re not done yet. At this point, the files are doing more to clean up government corruption than any UK government ever did. Funny how that works. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Have a magnificent Monday! Head back here tomorrow morning for more essential C&C news and commentary. Dear procrastinators— Click here to multiply Warner Mendenhall’s fight against cancer.

