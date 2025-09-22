☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Leader after leader proclaimed Christ at Charlie’s memorial service. They didn’t just refer to God in some nebulous manner; they boldly shared the gospel. They spoke the name of Jesus. They shared the truth that gives life. Hallelujah!

✝️✝️✝️

“For as the rain and the snow come down from heaven,

And do not return there without watering the earth

And making it bear and sprout,

And giving seed to the sower and bread to the eater,

So will My word be which goes forth from My mouth;

It will not return to Me empty,

Without accomplishing what pleases Me,

And without succeeding in the matter for which I sent it.”

— Isaiah 55:10-11 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

- They created the abomination called Cancel Culture.

- They gave it food, water and shelter.

- They nurtured it.

- They taught it what to do.

- They taught it who to employ.

- They taught it who to target.

- They released it into society.

- They celebrated its global success as it completely devoured thousands who had the audacity to voice a different opinion from its programmed narrative(s).

- They were deeply chagrined when its agents missed several opportunities to extinguish a mortal enemy and, arguably, the most popular People’s President ever.

- They rejoiced when it - and one of its gutless cowardly accomplices - callously snuffed out the life of an innocent, kind, decent, honorable family man in the most dishonorable fashion.

- Now, it has turned on them, chowing down on the career of a singular talentless propped up late night arrogant gasbag, and suddenly it’s become the greatest scourge of our times. After a quick stop at the Torch and Pitchfork retail franchise they hit the streets en masse in relentless pursuit of the brazen apostate that has abruptly escaped their charge.

They’re too jaundiced to see this double standard, too busy chasing their tales to capture the irony and too cold-blooded and self-absorbed to care.

When they took out Charlie they didn't realize they we're taking down the biggest tree in the forest. The ensuing reverberation will be long lasting.

