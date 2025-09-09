Good morning, C&C, it’s Tuesday! Your roundup today includes: after a very short hiatus, the Trump-Epstein connection is back after dramatic House Committee document dump; North Carolina slaying says much about Democrats’ failed criminal and racial justice policies despite media’s limp efforts to reframe it; Trump nails vaccines on Truth Social again and everyone goes haywire; and President Trump rolls out a new wave of pro-Christian policy in the Biblical heart of Washington.

🌍 WORLD NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🌍

🔥🔥🔥

Call it Squiggle Gate. And just like that, media has swiveled back to Epstein. They tried to change the subject, but the House quickly tossed them some catnip. Yesterday, a newly invigorated New York Times ran a triumphant story headlined, “House Democrats Release Epstein’s Birthday Letter Apparently Signed by Trump.”

Trump flat denies it. Yesterday, the White House said, again, that the image was not created by the President. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X.

When the “note” first appeared after a DOJ “leak,” Trump posted, “The supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE.” He has hinted that Biden’s DOJ put a lot of “garbage” in the Epstein file. President Trump also sued the Wall Street Journal silly over the story, which would be a strange bit of brinksmanship if he knew the note was legit.

The bizarre note bears no resemblance to anything Trump has ever written. It looks more like something two stoned staffers worked up, giggling like Beavis the whole time.

Let’s take a single example. Trump’s language style is typically simple, direct, and usually Anglo-Saxon. In other words, he tends to use short, common words and straightforward idioms, both in speech and in his personal correspondence.

🔥 But the word enigma is snooty, formal, literary, and Latinate (Portlanders: from a Latin root), in stark contrast with Trump’s well-known plain-talking style. Fact-checkers have pointed out that “enigma” cannot be found in the thousands of letters or public statements attributed to Trump, making its appearance in this note a puzzling outlier. (“Enigma” did appear, once each, in two of Trump’s less-well-known books; but both were almost certainly ghost-written.)

Most of all, the real enigma is why Trump would refer to himself as an ‘enigma,’ which is the opposite of brash and plain-spoken. An enigma is a cipher, an unsolvable mystery wrapped in an indecipherable riddle. It’s an enigma where socks disappear to in the dryer, or why cats sit and stare into corners.

Epstein, the sneaky “International Man of Mystery,” was undoubtedly an enigma. But Trump isn’t an enigma—he’s more like a Times Square billboard selling sunscreen, or a line of Vegas showgirls kicking in sync on New Year’s Eve: big, brash, bright, and impossible to ignore.

Beyond the stylistic issues, other problems with the note remain. Trump starkly denies it, he’s sued the Journal for billions, it includes strange, non-Trumpian elements, it comes without any chain of custody, and it has never appeared before now. Nobody (except possibly Epstein’s estate and House Committee members) has ever seen the original. The text appears degraded, as if by multiple layers of copying, but the scribble isn’t degraded. In other words, was the ‘drawing’ part added later?

All these arguments are red meat for the media, which is debating them with its entire arsenal of multimedia weapons, but the overlooked elephant in the outhouse is that, even if Trump did write it, the letter doesn’t actually say anything incriminating. To intuit that Trump somehow winked at shared criminal conduct —the kind that carries a life sentence— is a heavy lift. At worst, it’s bawdy and gross. But it was also a private letter, so where on Earth can you be bawdy and gross if not in private?

Finally, the scribble dates to a 2003 birthday book, which is several years before the timeline suggests Trump found out about Epstein’s conduct and banned the enigmatic mystery man from Mar-a-Lago. So … what does it prove, even if authentic?

The fact that Trump and Epstein sometimes socialized in that era is well established, and Trump has never denied it. The name-dropping Epstein claimed they were close friends (everybody was his close friend); Trump says no, and nobody’s contradicted that.

What I find most interesting about this news is that the same day the Times tried to pivot to JPMorgan in a 20,000-word opus, and the Trump-Epstein story was fading away, the House Committee coughed up another copy of the birthday scribble to re-energize the media hysteria. Unless we think the House is working against Trump —and all the evidence points the other way— it seems like Trump wants the controversy to continue. Which is classic Trump media strategy.

In an awe-inspiring sense, this new, constant media drumbeat about Epstein is a kind of miracle. For years, journalists, activists, and researchers struggled to draw serious, sustained media attention to Epstein’s network and abuses. Corporate media ignored leads and buried stories. Yet now, thanks to DoodleGate, Epstein is everywhere.

How do you get the media to fully explore the Epstein story? Just. Like. This.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, forced against its will to report the story by a social media firestorm, a surly New York Times ran an article headlined, “Ukrainian Refugee Stabbing in North Carolina Ignites a Firestorm on the Right.” In other words: Republicans pounce! The Times included zero pictures of the maniac who killed her, Decarlos Brown Jr.. But here he is:

Never mind Decarlos. Hilariously, Politico’s version of the story didn’t even include a picture of the poor victim. Politico pictured only President Trump.

The “Republicans Pounce!” narrative is a distracting media trope they trot out whenever there’s a story embarrassing or damaging to Democrats. Like clockwork, corporate media let this story stew for a couple days, so that they could report the public outrage —rather than report the Charlotte, NC murder of a defenseless Ukrainian refugee and pizza parlor employee, Iryna Zarutska, on public transportation, by a murderous maniac with multiple priors who’d recently been released without bail.

As recently as January, Mr. Brown was arrested but turned loose just days later by Magistrate Teresa Stokes. Magistrate Stokes allowed Brown to sign a written ‘promise to appear’ at future hearings and let him go with no bail. Tellingly, neither the Times nor any other media has confirmed whether Brown ever showed up for his hearings. I’m guessing not. I’d even make a bet.

🔥 The Times, maybe not incorrectly, claimed that the story only went viral because of Charlotte’s ‘excellent’ trainboard video system (for safety!), which documented the cold-blooded murder. The painful truth is that white folks are more likely to be murdered by a black assailant than the other way around. So, setting aside the Times’ bias, since it is rarer for a white person to slay a black person, it is more newsworthy when it happens— just not newsworthy in the way the Times tries to frame it.

There are many facets to this awful story, even setting aside all the twisted media framing. Poor Iryna fled a war zone for the safety of a red state in America. But now she’s just as dead as if she’d stepped on a leftover landmine. Ironic. She could reasonably blame Democrats for that Hobson’s choice.

But —despite the Times’s best attempts to divert the narrative— this story is about the state of crime in America, even if the Times claims that’s just politics.

Iryna’s story is especially relevant as a broader crime and public policy case, not just because a terrible, unjustified murder occurred, but because the perpetrator’s actions strongly suggest it was caused by a lack of fear or expectation of punishment after Decarlos’s earlier encounters with the justice system.

In progressive euphemism-speak, repeat offender Decarlos Brown was a justice-involved individual.

The Times dropped enough rhetorical breadcrumbs to allow its readers to conclude this is a mental health story. He lacked mental health treatment! But nothing in the extensive video suggests Decarlos was crazy. For example, he attacked Iryna from behind, without warning, using the best tool for the job. Then he exited the train to avoid the temporary inconvenience of getting caught and processed.

If Decarlos were crazy, he would’ve attacked an oncoming police car holding a yellow squash. In that case, they might have a vegetative talking point. But not here.

🔥 Despite its appearances, it seems to me the racial dimension here isn’t so much about skin color, as it is about Democrats’ anti-civilizational psychological programming. Take any random young man. Teach him from birth, over and over, that he will never succeed because another group of people is oppressing him out of hatred and prejudice. How angry is that young man likely to be? How long until he lashes out, one way or another? How much will he reject the oppressive social conventions he’s been taught to despise?

Now combine that anarchic rage with liberation from norms— by teaching the young man that, when he does lash out, he won’t be punished, but will be reassured, over and over, it wasn’t his fault because of systemic racism.

When you blend those two Democrat pyschological programming techniques, what do you get? You get innocent young women murdered on train cars “for no reason,” that’s what.

Oh, there’s a reason. It’s not an enigma, either. The reason Iryna died is that Democrats turned Decarlos Brown into a murderous thug using lifelong psychological programming. They made a monster— on purpose. Decarlos and his many victims never stood a chance.

Combining constant victim messaging with relaxed consequences is deeply destructive. It produces alienation, resentment, and a steady escalation of destructive acts— especially when people are told by Democrats both that the world is against them and that their bad choices are justified and have no consequences.

Do not be distracted by all the side issues. This story is about the clear endpoint of Democrats’ reprehensible race-baiting tactics stewed into their no-bail policies, which effectively erase black punishments for all but the most serious crimes. Had Mr. Brown actually been punished for his previous lesser crimes, Iryna would one day have returned to Ukraine, outside of a body bag, and Brown might have had a prospect of life outside prison.

💉💉💉

Yesterday, President Trump uploaded the most remarkable post since he questioned Operation Warp Speed last week. Bloomberg ran the story under the headline, “Trump Posts Video Claiming Vaccine Additive Thimerosal Is Toxic.”

The grainy video —posted to Trump’s Truth Social account— features Mark and David Geier, a father-son team of anti-vaccine researchers. Kennedys’ HHS hired the son, David Geier, but oddly, no one seems to know what he’s working on. Bloomberg said, “it’s unclear what his role is.”

Given Geier’s background, one could make an educated guess.

We’ve discussed the poisonous vaccine ingredient thimerosal before. It’s a fancy name for mercury, and is used as an anti-fungal and preservative in pretty much every vaccine that comes in multi-dose vials. It was the easiest target for an anti-vaccine post, since there’s been a recent movement over the last ten years to reduce or eliminate the additive wherever possible.

Pharma won’t admit it is deadly, but they are still trying to ease it offstage.

Trump’s astonishing post —which included no comment by the President— is his second “anti-vaccine” upload in two weeks. Mind-reading blackpillers on X quickly claimed this great news was actually evidence of a secret Trump plot to push mRNA vaccines, but that is nonsense. Trump himself questioned Warp Speed last week— which was an mRNA product. And Kennedy recently canceled $500 million in NIH’s mRNA contracts (practically all of them), provoking anguish and hysteria on the medical-fetishist left.

So no, this is not a stealthy way to criticize traditional vaccines while opening a door for new-fangled mRNA jabs. That’s rubbish.

Instead, it was absolutely terrific news for humans, and terrible news for the deep state. Trump is slowly, confidently emerging into a new, public phase of his campaign against Big Pharma. If I had to guess —and it is only a guess— it signals Trump knows what’s coming in Secretary Kennedy’s upcoming autism report.

We’re all waiting for that report with impatient anticipation.

🔥🔥🔥

Yesterday, President Trump became the very first president to deliver a speech at the outstanding Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. USA Today ran the story headlined, “Trump vows to protect prayer in public schools with new Department of Education guidance.”

YOUTUBE: President Trump speaks at Museum of the Bible (51:34).

The speech lasted nearly an hour, and ended with Trump walking off to a rousing rendition of “Amazing Grace.” As far as news, President Trump announced forthcoming guidance from the Department of Education that will relate, at least in part, to school prayer. The full scope of the new guidance wasn’t clear from his comments.

But if nothing else, Trump’s remarks amounted to a full-throated defense of the nation’s Christian heritage. He discussed pernicious “anti-Christian bias” and vowed to stamp it out. He donated his mother’s Bible to the Museum. But that isn’t even close to everything he’s done since taking office.

Trump has also:

Signed a major executive order establishing the Religious Liberty Commission.

Established a White House Faith Office to involve faith leaders in policy discussions.

Created a Department of Justice Task Force to address and eradicate anti-Christian bias.

Repealed Biden’s executive orders restricting religious freedom (related to government-funded social services and participation by religious organizations).

Say what you want about his Bible knowledge (or lack thereof), but President Trump has enacted more explicitly pro-Christian and pro-religious liberty policies than any modern president. Even previous presidents with strong evangelical ties, like George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, did not enact any equally comprehensive suite of overtly Christian policies or create faith-focused government bodies at this scale.

I realize some secular readers may feel uncomfortable with this kind of overt religiosity, but returning the country to its historic, values-based roots benefits everyone, Christian or not. History has proved, again and shown that, as societies become more atheistic, they also become more chaotic, murderous, and less likely to safeguard individual rights. It’s not an enigma.

It was difficult to pick which of President Trump’s comments yesterday were most significant. In a normal news cycle, either would have been potentially historic. And to think: just a week ago, Democrats had convinced themselves President Trump had kicked the bucket. Nope. Our non-enigmatic president is kicking higher than a line of Vegas showgirls.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Kick your way back here tomorrow for more educational and elucidating essential news and commentary.

