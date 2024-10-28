Good morning, C&C, it’s Monday! It’s the last week of October. And there are only eight short days until the election. Your rapid-fire roundup this morning includes: massive Madison Square Garden rally triggers the Left but evidences joy, energy, and enthusiasm on the Right; on the Left, Democrat resistance energy slowly leaking out of the party like air out of a deflating party balloon; and the BBC counted the cost of covid jab injuries and we examine comparisons to the last time they ran this game on America.

🔥🔥 This morning, every corporate media platform in the country headlined Donald Trump’s greatest and grandest rally yesterday at Madison Square Garden. Desperate to deflate the giant tent that Trump has erected, which stretched over the five-hour MAGA extravaganza, the corporate media mayhem team busily scribbled its shrillest and most incendiary work yet. For instance, behold the New York Times’ top headline this morning: “Trump at the Garden: A Closing Carnival of Grievances, Misogyny and Racism.” And in the subheadline, the Times ominously warned, “Donald Trump’s rhetoric has grown darker and more menacing.”

This morning’s news is wall-to-wall, front-to-back, top-to-bottom rally coverage. Back in 1939, Democrats and their socialist allies once held a Nazi Party rally at Madison Square Garden, and that fact instantly became an intoxicating catnip that far-left reporters could not ignore. (There’s zero actual connection; the Garden has hosted thousands or maybe tens of thousands of rallies over the last 80 years of every conceivable political stripe or ideology.)

Did Trump plan to trigger the left this way? Trolling the media to make them overreact is a classic Trump marketing maneuver. Their knee-jerk outrage is his publicity. Trump’s messages always come with a tiny dose of controversy to entice more media coverage. Trying to smear Trump this way always backfires, but media keeps doing it anyway. They can’t help it.

And when they do write the articles and run the segments making extraordinary claims like Trump’s rally was just like the 1939 Nazi rally, Democrats eagerly race to their screens wanting to watch the clips, the clips of Trump, expecting to see some truly top-notch goose-stepping and hear some pitch-perfect heil Trumping.

And that’s how he gets them, little by little. Having been exposed to a slim sliver of sanity, Democrats slink back to their far-left fever swamps and echo chambers. But soundbite by soundbite, clip by clip, Trump peels them off the Trump-deranged mind-control stem.

Media’s trouble is, having now advertised Trump’s rally as “worse than Hitler,” they have to deliver. People expect to hear something extremely irrational and incredibly hateful. But the Times’ lone example was Trump calling for the death penalty for illegals who murder Americans and police officers.

To the Times, Trump is acting just like rounding up innocent German and Polish Jews. But Democrat readers, eager for more Trump ammo, become cognitively confused: Trump only called for the death penalty for murderers, not innocent people.

It almost seemed like the Times is downplaying Hitler’s evil rhetoric, and is normalizing the former German Chancellor. So … who’s the real Nazi here?

Here’s another example. The Times tried to cast one of the speakers, described as “a senior Trump advisor,” as a racist, but just created more cognitive dissonance for its readers:

Nativist language? What is that? Is it like Cherokee? Nobody but woke academics understand that kind of gobbledygook. It’s a dog whistle for globalists, who think Germany should be for Germans and Mexico should be for Mexicans, but America should be for everybody.

Again, this kind of woke doublespeak fails to close the “Trump as Hitler” case with anybody.

Moving to the rally itself, by all fair accounts it was a massive success, with a cast including some of the biggest and most well-known characters and thought leaders that Trump has collected along his comeback journey. Accomplished professionals like Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, and Dr. Phil joined celebrities like Hulk Hogan, conservative comedians, patriotic performance artists, former Democrats like Robert Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard, and a slate of Republican favorites.

The clips are all over social media, you’ll see them, and nearly every corporate media outlet has covered the event one way or another. It was a joyful blowout that might have been the best-attended Madison Square Garden in history. More 2024 records.

The enthusiasm on the Right can be scooped up in buckets. How about the other side?

📉📉 The Wall Street Journal ran a depressed article yesterday headlined, “How a Splintered Left Is Preparing for a Possible Trump Victory.” Sprinkled with d-words, like “dreading,” “dismayed,” and “despair,” the article began with advice from a random far-left psychologist. He advised that, if Democrats’ selected candidate isn’t elected, “don’t panic.” The Times quoted its ‘expert’ as opining, “A Trump presidency would be awful, but not the end of history.”

The article reminded Journal readers that, after Trump’s election in 2016, the so-called “Resistance” movement electrified Dems and gave them something to do with their time. But there’s a new problem this cycle.

The Dems new problem is even bigger than trying to psychologically prepare themselves for the heretofore unimaginable defeat of the fakest candidate in American history. No, the WSJ observed a much worse problem: how shallow and uncertain the Democrats’ bench is:

Somehow, 2016’s “#Resistance” movement has “already splintered, with clashes between hard-edge progressive and moderates driving out some key leaders.” It’s almost like someone has run a kind of color revolution against the Democrats, exploiting the weaknesses inherent in a political party patched together from dozens of separate victim groups with competing priorities.

Read the whole article. It was encouraging to hear from the article’s bunch of 2016 anti-Trump activists who now seem much less fired-up about a possible Trump victory, and more drained, dispirited, and disillusioned. The Journal’s description of Democrat enervation was the exact opposite of the joyful energy and excitement beaming into space from Madison Square Garden yesterday.

For some encouraging statistics, here’s a short WSJ video linked to this article that finds momentum turning toward the former President across a whole bunch of metrics: CLIP: Trump Takes Lead Over Harris, WSJ Poll Finds (3:41).

💉💉 The Great Reckoning continued last week, with the latest development being an article by the BBC’s medical editor headlined, “Is the system letting down people who were harmed by Covid vaccines?” While the article never explicitly answered the question (they never do), the clear answer was, yes, the system is letting down people harmed by covid vaccines. Of course.

Amidst harrowing tales of devastating (but “very rare!”) vaccine injuries, the BBC reported that the UK’s vaccine compensation program, which is limited only to people who can convince doctors their injury was caused directly by the jab, and resulted in their being more than 60% disabled, has sixteen thousand pending claims — but has only paid out 180 so far.

Some injured citizens feel the UK program is somewhat arbitrary. In one example mentioned in the article, a woman was blinded in one eye, suffered profound psychological problems, and lost substantial motor coordination, but was told she wasn’t entitled to compensation since she was not over 60% disabled.

Well, she still has one eye, so.

Last year, after news broke that the UK’s program had only approved four claims in two years, the British government announced it was modernizing the office, which was previously chipping its records onto stone tablets. The result was incredible: another 76 claims were approved over the following 12-month period, an astonishing 2,000% increase.

At this modernization rate, they’ll work through the claims backlog sometime over the next 210 years, assuming the backlog doesn’t get any bigger.

Alas, we are fighting the very same battle here in the United States, in our case over the PREP Act’s embarrassing failures to compensate vaccine-injured folks. It’s a sick joke. (By coincidence, my calendar today is blocked to work on our response to the United States’ motion to dismiss our PREP Act lawsuit.)

I’ve learned a lot prosecuting our lawsuit against PREP. For one, I learned that the government’s covid program felt new, but wasn’t actually entirely new. Fifty years ago it did something very similar during the swine flu vaccine campaign of 1976. The government unleashed a coercive, fear-based advertising campaign with the goal of vaccinating 80% of Americans. Unfortunately for the government, the campaign screeched to an abrupt halt after a bunch of folks were injured by Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Famously, Mike Wallace and 60 Minutes broke the failed vaccine story, and the government’s jab program rapidly collapsed in disgrace. Wallace harshly criticized the CDC and exposed government officials who pushed the swine flu jabs while minimizing the risks. At the time, CBS’s swine flu story was hailed as courageous investigative journalism and it cemented 60 Minutes’ place in history.

RUMBLE: CBS 60 Minutes Swine Flu With Mike Wallace (15:44).

Thousands of vaccine-injured Americans filed lawsuits against swine vaccine manufacturers (mainly Merck and Wyeth Labs, which was later acquired by Pfizer). The U.S. Government had indemnified the vaccine makers, so taxpayers wound up footing most of the butcher’s bill, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars (in 1976 dollars).

Now you see why they made sure it couldn’t happen that same way again. They needed to get to 80% jabbed without getting derailed by a few whiners and complainers, and they needed to shield reluctant vaccine makers better than in 1976. So, in 2020, I believe they intentionally planned to conceal vaccine injuries by tightly controlling the media, to avoid another 60 Minutes-style exposé. Once the media —including social media— was securely in the government’s grip, it carefully managed our cognitive ‘permission structures’ until the jabs surpassed the targeted 80% threshold.

In other words, they strangled America’s free speech to avoid an abortive covid vaccine failure like what happened to swine vaccine in 1976.

The risk they made sure to avoid was that, if people somehow discovered the mounting vaccine injuries, through Mike Wallace-style investigative journalism or even just through viral videos on social media, it would be impossible to hit that 80%. So they had to lie, confound, confuse, cheat, bribe, and coerce. They had to own the media to prevent any reporting about jab injuries. Any doctor who even suggested the possibility of injuries had to be professionally destroyed. The government had to maintain the “safe and effective” illusion as long as possible.

In the government’s view, vaccine injuries were collateral damage, unfortunate but unavoidable friction generated while speeding toward that magic 80% jab rate they wrongly thought would stop a pandemic. They never got to try it in 1976, not really, thanks to those meddling reporters.

Another extremely unfortunate byproduct of all this engineered deception was that governments could not afford to betray any expectation of vaccine injuries by increasing staffing or funding of the various vaccine injury compensation programs. Had they done so, it would have immediately exposed the lie and torpedoed the rollout.

Governments had to pretend to forget the well-known and microscopically studied lessons of 1976, and thereby pretend to forget there was any need to care for the injured.

It took a couple decades, but the 1976 debacle finally blew over. People relaxed, nobody went to jail, and the hyper-profitable vaccine industry took off like a Dragon Starship. In 2005, they quietly passed the PREP Act, sneaking it through in a defense appropriation bill, protecting both the government and the vaccine makers during 2020’s do-over of 1976.

But it will be different this time. This time, we will not let them skate past what they’ve done, like in 1976. This time, we are never ever going to quit pursuing accountability. This time, we will keep suing the PREP Act until a court finds it unconstitutional or until Congress changes the law. This time, we may enjoy the historic first of having an official leading the health agencies willing to question orthodoxy, like Robert Kennedy.

Electing Donald Trump is the first step toward real accountability for what happened during the pandemic. Vote. Nag other people into voting. Drive them to the polls if you have to. We’re in the final approach, so its time to pull out the stops. Let’s do this.

Have a magnificent Monday! Enjoy all the encouraging news, but don’t get complacent, and do go vote! Then come back tomorrow morning for another delicious and mentally nutritious C&C roundup.

