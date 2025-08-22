☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
1h

✝️✝️✝️

Pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance and gentleness;

Fight the good fight of faith;

Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called;

Keep the commandment without stain or reproach until the appearing of our Lord Jesus Christ.

— From 1 Timothy 6 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

TAW. Now, will Letitia James be charged with REAL crimes? Will corrupt judge Engoron be reprimanded and forced to step down? James tried to bankrupt Trump, in an effort that included other malicious prosecutions. They thought their conspiracy would succeed. FAFO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
167 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture