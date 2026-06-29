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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

Always remember a government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take away everything you have, including Your Freedoms, Your Liberties and Your Property.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
8h

✝️✝️✝️

“Therefore everyone who hears these words of Mine and acts on them, may be compared to a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and slammed against that house; and yet it did not fall, for it had been founded on the rock. Everyone who hears these words of Mine and does not act on them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. The rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and slammed against that house; and it fell⁠—and great was its fall.”

— Matthew 7:24-27 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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