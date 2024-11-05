Good morning, C&C family, it’s finally Election Day! Non-US readers must be patient with us today, as the election news consumes everything else, like a carb-addicted teenager facing the last row of Oreos. Election prognostication, reliable data, dot-connecting, and more, all to make you encouraged (but not complacent). Plus a couple of quick-hitting stories trying to sneak by while we’re distracted. Let’s get to it.

🪖🪖 We are already winning.

Think about it. No new virus was unleashed to justify new lockdowns and make election cheating easier. China did not invade Taiwan last night. Israel did not attack Iran (or vice-versa). Teams of border-jumping terrorists did not create martial law conditions by attacking in concert yesterday. There was no third assassination attempt (excluding character assassination).

In terms of extreme scenarios, things have been perfectly normal. We are far ahead of where many feared we would be on this propitious morning, damp with historicity and possibility. We should be thankful for that.

I used the word “normal,” of course, cautiously and in a relative sense.

🔥 Election Day shares the same acronym with Erectile Dysfunction, an awkward condition that one half of the country will be experiencing this time tomorrow. Early signs suggest it will be the party whose men, according to scientific studies, widely suffer from low testosterone. (Which, in turn, may be related to all that mail-order estrogen they’re taking. But I digress.)

This election cycle has shattered records and made every previous election look like a boring nature docuseries on a streaming channel you never heard of, like “North Ireland Network.” We’ve watched a presidential candidate raided by the FBI, sued, criminally charged, arrested, mugshotted, prosecuted, and convicted. Never happened before.

We’ve watched a presidential candidate shot on live coverage and get up and shake it off. Never happened before. We’ve seen massive Secret Service cockups and diminutive agents unable to reholster their weapons. That was new. We’ve seen Democrats and media unite in calling the Republican candidate “literally Hitler.”

Oh wait, that one happens every time. Sorry. Erase.

Maybe more astonishing, after the catastrophic and depressing 2020 loss, we’ve seen President Trump miraculously rebuild a level of excitement and enthusiasm trumping the last cycle’s record conservative groundswell and completely extinguishing the Never Trump movement.

📈 Things look good. The official story remains that the polls are “neck and neck.” It’s too close to call. I don’t believe it. I’ll give you four good reasons why you should ignore the polls even more so than normal.

First, because the irresponsible media somehow lost all the technology to conduct exit polling. They think they left their exit polling equipment at their friend’s house after a Minecraft party; we’re not sure yet. Media has also developed amnesia about ever having used exit polling before. They never even mention it. Maybe their memory loss occurred after a sudden blow to the head, or possibly a bad mushroom trip.

Second, foreigners don’t seem to be anywhere near as confused about the presidential odds as are the always-lying U.S. media. An Eastern Indian political commentator who regularly writes for FirstPost ran a column yesterday headlined, “Too close to call? No, expect a clear winner in US elections.”

It’s a solid recap article if you’re looking for one this morning. Read the whole thing. In short, I agree with all the author’s reasoning, especially this paragraph:

It’s a tossup which U.S. institution has become least trusted: the media or the expert class. It’s kind of like deciding which couple you’d prefer to babysit your toddler in an emergency: a recently released drug dealer who just did a 2-year stint for aggravated assault along with his girlfriend who runs a successful OnlyFans franchise, or Nancy and Paul Pelosi? See what I mean?

The third factor is PolyMarket. PolyMarket is a worldwide sports betting site with over three billion dollars of private money now invested in the outcome of the U.S. presidential race. By contrast, a media survey, where respondents have no reason to tell pollsters the truth, might include up to 1,200 people sampled. But the PolyMarket presidential market is vastly larger. It includes hundreds of thousands of folks all having personal stakes in the outcome.

With over three billion invested, it would be nearly impossible to manipulate the PolyMarket.

Polymarket reports Trump’s chances at +62%, well above Kamala’s 38%, making a solid +24% advantage for Trump:

Fourth and finally, we have more reliable numbers from Florida, which are admittedly early, from a (newly) solid red state, but are nevertheless very encouraging.

I’m quoting from Florida Politics’ often engaging but decidedly leftwing Sunburn column, this morning’s edition. First, note that the Trump campaign’s internal numbers aren’t merely reassuring, but like the FirstPost columnist, the campaign suspects it might not even be close. It still could be a landslide:

Not only that, but even the “official polls” are frightening corporate media analysts. It may be too big to rig:

Even worse for Democrats, turnout among their two most important constituencies —women and urban voters— is down across all seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In four of those states, the rural vote has surged past 2020 numbers without looking back.

So there are four solid reasons to think it won’t be a drawn-out, weekslong nail-biter like last time. And those are just the best four factors. There are plenty of other hopeful signs around the margins. I’ll give you a couple examples.

📈 Florida’s voting figures also offer some encouragement. For comparison, back in 2020, Florida went for Trump +3%. This time, all signs suggest that Florida will double or triple that lead. (And we’ll have our votes counted before midnight, so.)

Yesterday’s GOP internal memo claimed an R+20 advantage in early vote totals, with over a million more Republicans casting a ballot in-person than Democrats. Dems held a +200K advantage in mail-in ballots but Republicans are still up +900K overall.

So far, early voting has increased +11% over 2020’s healthy levels. And worst of all for Florida Democrats, 800,000 Republican likely voters have yet to cast their ballots versus only 600,000 likely blue voters.

If that enthusiasm gap holds nationwide, it could be a landslide for Trump.

📈 Yesterday, Joe Rogan published another blockbuster interview, this time with the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and then Rogan did this:

At this point, Rogan’s endorsement may not seem very surprising, but the world’s biggest podcaster is an avowed libertarian and has never before endorsed a Republican candidate for president. So.

On the other hand, Kamala was endorsed by most of the traditional media Hollywood types. But those are the same names who are also likely to be on an Epstein or P. Diddy list. Just saying. And speaking of those mortifying and yet-unpublished lists, what on Earth was up with Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet yesterday suggesting justice is coming for Pizzagate:

We can speculate endlessly whether Elon actually knows something or was just expressing a desire we’ve all had. Regardless whether it was prophetic or aspirational, what does Musk’s tweet say about QAnon, or as they prefer, simply “Q”?

Musk’s tweet says QAnon has won. When the world’s biggest man is tweeting about PizzaGate, corporate media has failed to keep the story suppressed. You Q folks did it! You got out the message. It’s done. Mission accomplished.

🔥 It is difficult to avoid speculating, though, because Musk does seem well-placed to know things. It’s not just that the space billionaire is buddies with President Trump. Musk may also wear deep-state armor. I’ll tell you a big, Dragon Heavy-sized story with Kraken-like implications in three quick headlines. Ready? The first one, from Reuters, in March:

Musk has more satellites in orbit than anyone (and those are just the ones that we know of). Massive amounts of user data flow through them. SpaceX has eyes and ears on the entire world. Look, I like Musk. At least, I like the parts I can see. I’m just saying he’s in a good position to know stuff, that’s all. For now.

Second headline, from Space News, in June:

On top of building out the intelligence agency’s spy network, SpaceX is building the military’s next-generation communications platform, a kind of global private internet for our military called “Starshield”, a take-off on Starlink. Here’s how one article described the initiative which began in 2021:

Anywhere on the globe. Including, possibly, PizzaGate targets. Third and finally, from Defense News, in August:

While the article mentions the emergence of competitors, such as Amazon’s plan to launch 3,000 satellites next year, SpaceX currently stands alone amidst a challenging period for the military, with significant conflicts erupting or intensifying in multiple theaters of war.

I’m speculating here, but besides being the world’s richest man, Elon Musk might also be the world’s most powerful man. And for now at least, he’s on our side. So when he tweeted that “the hammer of justice is coming,” did Elon know something, or was he just riffing? We will have to wait and see.

It’s also a good sign for the election that the world’s richest, most powerful man, who is in a position to know a LOT of stuff, including highly classified stuff, is publicly siding with President Trump.

🔥🔥 In the humor department, NBC ran an unintentionally hilarious story yesterday headlined, “Do the Covid vaccines provide long-lasting protection?” Side-splittingly, the article informed gullible NBC readers that the mRNA shots were a miraculous development that allows “vaccines” to be deployed in days instead of years. Then, later in the story, NBC explained that the “protection” of its miracle vaccines doesn’t last very long because, by the time the shots get to market, the virus has already mutated.

(Since it’s so easy to make new ones, why don’t they just make vaccines for all the annual strains? Hmm? Oh, nevermind.)

Putting that to the side, what about the miraculous ability to make new mRNA shots in just days? If they can do that, they should be able to respond to a fast-moving virus. Why aren’t the mRNA shots always up to date?

But second, and much more amusing, was how hard the article twisted itself into a hypodermic pretzel defending the fact that, as it even admitted, the covid shots are the only so-called vaccines people have to take multiple times a year.

Watch how crazy they’re making themselves: It’s not that the vaccines failed. It’s something unique about covid! I promise I am not making this up:

That Yale vaccine expert would rather fantasize that there “may” be something unique to covid —something they haven’t yet identified— than admit there is any problem with the shots.

They can’t possibly keep this ridiculous charade up much longer.

🔥🔥 Question asked: “Hey, whatever happened to the Ukraine war?” Ann Coulter wondered in this clip. You can find the full interview in the link.

CLIP: Ann Coulter on X, the war has disappeared (1:09).

Finally, a word about the worst case. First, do not worry. Worrying is a sin for Christians and a useless waste of energy for everybody. Second, be greatly encouraged by all the signs that I provided in this morning’s post. But third, if things do go unexpectedly sideways, we will come up with a plan and we will deal with it. It may require levels of creativity we’ve not yet been required to access, and it might be uncomfortable for a while, but we will never ever surrender.

If you haven’t voted, drop everything and get to the polls. Record turnout is an imperative. If you have already voted, nag other people until they can’t stand it and also go vote. Let’s do this. Let’s do it for the January 6th political prisoners, the sickened residents of New Palestine, the tragic victims of Biden’s open-border policy, the displaced citizens of Lahaina, the hurricane-ravaged Western Carolinians, the cats of Springfield, and let’s even do it for Peanut the Squirrel.

Have an enthusiastic and joyful Election Day. I’ll be going to bed early, as usual, and will be back with you in the morning tomorrow to pick up the threads and figure out what our next four years will be like. I remain, as always, your perfectly optimistic, loyal author.

