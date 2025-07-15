☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K Web's avatar
K Web
13h

Thank you Jeff Childers. I am a new reader, and I just want to tell you that you are a Godsend and a blessing to us all. Your slant on the news helps keep me optimistic. :) And I love the "multiplier" idea, so we can support the unsung heroes. Keep up the awesome work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 replies
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
13hEdited

Dang....I thought Sotomayor was still hiding out in a government sanctioned personal port-a-potty double masked and swathed in sanitizer. She bought into the Covid Operation hook-line and "everyone’s dying!" When 158 Democrats voted against deporting illegals who have sexually assaulted minors....well, we call that a clue. These are the same emotionally barren quasi-human Twinkies that couldn't summon up the decency to stand in support of a child battling brain cancer....either in stubborn indifference or ill-placed icy cold hatred, (innate in the species), because he was a Trump supporter. Regardless, I'm sensing a common theme....This current iteration of Libs are seriously whack!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
136 replies
733 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture