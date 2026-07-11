☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Dr. Tom Servo's avatar
Dr. Tom Servo
6h

If we get enough of these cameras, we can be just like Great Britain. Everyone wants to be just like Great Britain. Just like everyone wants to be like Cleveland. Said no one. Ever.

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78 replies
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
6h

"Trust us, we're keeping you safe", is wearing kind of thin.

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