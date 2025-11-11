☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Jeff C
7h

Jeff Childers is a glass half-full kind of guy which is appreciated, nobody likes a sad-sack Eeyore. But we need to be clear-eyed about this, the MAGA agenda is in deep trouble.

The elections were a disaster and a wake-up call. Trump was roundly booed at a football game last weekend. He went on Laura Ingraham yesterday and said we had to admit 500,000 Chinese or half the universities would fail, and doing so was the MAGA agenda. He claimed the economy was great and he didn’t know what people were talking about when saying it isn’t.

Right now we have a coordinated effort from Conservative Inc to take out Tucker, JD Vance, and anyone else who isn’t sufficiently a pro-Israel sycophant. They responded to Charlie Kirk’s death not by demanding Antifa be destroyed, but by initiating a purity purge within the party. Defiantly non-Christians like Ben Shapiro are now telling us who we are, and who we aren’t, allowed to listen to. Trump has said nothing. Antifa went violently nuts at a TPUSA event in Berkeley last night, we get radio silence from the White House.

As the base, we need to make clear we will not tolerate this. Trump is turning into a delusional Boomer (apparently soaking up Fox News slop 24/7) right before our eyes. The man who nine months ago seemed to have learned so much from his first term, is now reverting to that form. This started with the Epstein cover up and has snowballed from there. Yes we love Trump but we do so because he stands for America (and Americans) first. This isn’t a cult of personality, If he fails to put America first then that support stops.

That loss of support is already happening, which is why the elections were such a wipe-out. Young people can’t buy homes and the Administration's response was a proposal for 50 year mortgages. Absolutely delusional and incredibly tone deaf. More debt? Insanity. Trump needs to course correct now or Republicans will lose the midterms in a landslide and the last two years of Trump will be nothing but lawfare and impeachments.

There have been a few positive signs after the election, but that Laura Ingraham interview yesterday was nuts and left me really concerned. Laura looked like she couldn’t believe what she was hearing. I pray he doesn’t believe what he said because if he does he (and we) are cooked.

Make your voice heard. We love Trump because he puts us first, but it’s not unconditional.

Yuri Bezmenov
7h

To all veterans - thank you for your service. Let's keep America a place worth fighting for. MSM gaslighted that Biden's record inflation was "transitory". Trump needs to reclaim affordability for MAGA, not Marxist lies about free stuff. Mass deportations will help lower prices of housing, education, and healthcare by increase supply and decrease demand: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/make-america-affordable-again

