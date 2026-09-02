☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
5h

Trucking in America could make a legitimate comeback if we clear the roads of all the people who shouldn't be driving on them. The entire industry is overwhelmed by fake driving schools giving out fake certificates to people who can't even read the road signs!

And often these people owe money to the "wolves" that brought them over, essentially making them slaves who have to keep driving to "earn" their freedom.

Just a mess all around.

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Nancy Benedict's avatar
Nancy Benedict
4h

Now, could President Trump somehow make Ivermectin OTC? And then ask US drug makers to manufacture it? I got a recent order from India, but I would feel better getting it from Made In America sources.

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