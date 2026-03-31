☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Jeff Childers's avatar
Jeff Childers
3hEdited

UPDATE / ERRATA

(11:02AM): After my texts blew up (and after getting an earful from Michelle), it may be that the agreement circle is smaller than I’d guessed. As I said, I don’t know much about Fishman’s positions. Update added.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4h

The word “Sympathy” goes back to a Greek term that means to bear the burden with someone or I will suffer with you. Is it not impossible for the group of people that inflict pain on others to have sympathy for them? Does this not explain why democrats show no emotion or sympathy for families that have had family members brutally murdered by illegal aliens,(?), because they, the democrats, are responsible for causing the horrific pain, the lose of their loved one.

How about fellow citizens that are trying to get on a flight to visit family, have a business trip planned, maybe taking their family on vacation, and they have to wait in 4 or 5 hour lines at a friggin airport so democrats can try to make their senseless point to defund ICE who are already funded. Does this not explain how democrats could care less for fellow American citizens? Does this not show their utter heartlessness? How can you have sympathy for people that you are intentionally screwing?

No matter how many “No Kings Rallies” the communists fund and their fellow travelers attend, they are incapable of having sympathy or an ounce of love for fellow American citizens that they all are taking a part in making them suffer.

Think about the TSA agent that makes 50-60 thousand a year, struggling to keep their family afloat, be caught up in the wake of this democrat heartless useless scheme. They and their families suffer for months so democrats can what? make a useless insane twisted point.

Proverbs 6:16-19

There are six things that the LORD hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes (a blatant, disdainful pride, characterizing an arrogant demeanor where someone acts superior, looking down on or scorning others), a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.

Personally my heart is and always will be with Americans. I have sympathy for those of us Americans that have been so harmed by the democrats. I have sympathy for those of us who are forced to struggle in the destructive wake of the heartless evil democrat and the pain that they constantly cause.

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