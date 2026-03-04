☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
11h

✝️✝️✝️

Lord,

Let us not fret because of evildoers, nor be envious toward those who do wrong. Remind us that they will wither quickly like the grass and fade like the green herb. Let us trust in you and do good, to dwell in the land and cultivate faithfulness.

May we commit our way to you, Lord, and trust in you. As we are faithful, we believe you will bring forth our righteousness as the light and our judgment as the noonday.

Lord, help us rest in the you and wait patiently for you. Do not let us fret because of him who prospers in his way, because of the man who carries out wicked schemes. Help us cease from anger and forsake wrath. Remind us that fretting leads only to evildoing and evildoers will be punished.

Thank you for your word that reminds us that those who wait for you will inherit the land and delight in abundant prosperity.

Thank you that the salvation of the righteous is from you and that you are our strength in times of trouble. You help us and deliver us. You deliver us from the wicked and save us because we take refuge in you.

‭‭Amen.

(Adapted from Psalms‬ ‭37:1-3, 5-9‬, 39-40 ‭NASB‬‬)

✝️✝️✝️

Reply
Share
50 replies
The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
The Imaginary Hobgoblin
11hEdited

Yes, Ellison and Walz should both be arrested. Will they?...doubtful. Honestly, I'm not sure what kind of heinous activity someone in upper management has to commit to actually suffer any meaningful consequences. Murder, maybe...in front of 50 witnesses and caught on a dozen cell phone cameras?? Perhaps several referees eyeballing the act using slow motion instant replay?? I wouldn't place a bet even under those circumstances. Well, I’ve seen this movie: Another inquiry, another investigation, lots of yelling, various displays of embarrassing histrionics, a myriad of dodgy answers, a teflon indictment and reality show contract waiting in the wings. Can't we skip the circus and go right to the lightning round? Are Gates, Fauci, et al still touring the globe unfettered? Obama? Pelosi? Cue The Muppet Show intro music.

Reply
Share
111 replies
809 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture