Good morning, C&C, it's Wednesday! It's nearly impossible to keep up with this week's frantic news cycle, but I've rounded up the most important stories for you: woke but ultra-rich Ben & Jerry's founder rage quits in disgust after buyout owner snubs progressive propaganda as an ingredient; Fani Willis's flabby story reaches an inglorious end after Georgia's Supreme Court snubs review of lower decision tossing her off the Trump case; when Trump sues the New York Times, the Grey Lady discovers that lawfare is the worst thing ever, rather than the purest expression of American Democracy, like whenever Trump got sued; and Sunshine State enters the national war against the federal deep state, announcing new investigations of former Biden officials in what is likely the biggest scandal of them all.

Dish up another pint of progressive rage-quitters. The Wall Street Journal ran the story yesterday, awkwardly headlined, “Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Quits After 47 Years, Cites Loss of Independence Under Unilever.” Sounding just like his comrade Ché Guevara (but armed with a waffle cone), founder Jerry Greenfield complained, “Ben & Jerry’s has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power.” Viva la revolu-cone.

The irony of Jerry Greenfield, 74, complaining about being silenced while simultaneously being quoted in the Wall Street Journal was completely lost, since he is a joyless leftist who cannot taste satire. But of course, as always with these people, it’s about the money.

Following years of sluggish stock performance that saw the dessert company’s value melt by half, in 2000 the perfectly capitalistic sale of Ben & Jerry’s to Unilever —the world’s third-largest consumer goods company— made Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield downright wealthy. Private air travel wealthy. They cashed out. (Their shares were worth tens of millions each.)

Before you ask, there is no evidence they gave it all away to save the trees or lower the Earth’s carbon footprint or house undocumented immigrants or paid extra taxes or anything else for that matter. Just saying.

Subsequent claims by the aging pair of sickly-sweet virtue-signalers that they were forced to sell their extra-chunky company, against their wills, because of their inescapable fiduciary duties to stockholders have been debunked. Ben & Jerry’s, although public, was packed with ‘poison pill’ protections making it “virtually impregnable,” which were all waived to facilitate the Unilever acquisition.

Under the deal, Unilever had to maintain an “independent board” including both Ben and Jerry, to help ensure the post-sale company would not only continue selling high-calorie treats but also continue weaving Marxist slogans betwixt the fudge swirls and the caramel nuggets. (Cohen’s sniffer doesn’t work, so the pair originally added giant chunks of Twix and lots of nuts so he could taste something.)

Now though, Unilever has decided, for non-woke reasons, to spin off all its ice cream brands —between six and a dozen, depending how you count them— into a new independent company with its own stock listing. The B&J “independent board” will either die or will be stuffed into a serving cup so small that Ben Cohen won’t be able to smell it at all.

Ben & Jerry are madder than Bernie Sanders would be after ordering Chunky Marxist but finding Defund the Fudge in the delivery bag instead. They are angry and definitely not sweet. Lawsuits have been filed, etc. But, based on Jerry’s rage-resigning yesterday, it sounds like the lawfare must be sputtering out.

Yesterday, the New York Times ran a story simply headlined, “Fani Willis Loses Bid to Continue Prosecuting Georgia Trump Case.” The sub-headline snarkily explained the significance: “the criminal case against President Trump, related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, will not move forward anytime soon, if ever.” Womp, womp.

Yesterday, Georgia’s Supreme Court “dealt another blow to the moribund election interference case against President Trump,” after it declined to hear an appeal from a lower appellate court ruling that had disqualified the lovelorn and equally moribund Fani T. Willis, Fulton County’s plump prosecutor, from pursuing the case.

Democrats had all but given up hope over this lingering bit of lawfare, but there was still a tiny scrap of possibility. But as of yesterday, that tiny scrap of hope has been chewed, digested, and rudely evacuated.

¡Sayonara, señiorita! (granted, mangling some metaphors).

The Times was more despondent than that donkey who follows Pooh around. Now that Fani’s disqualification is final, a Republican-controlled state agency can reassign the case, wherever it wants, and the Times expects it to be reassigned to a Trump-friendly district that will promptly dismiss the absurd, politically radioactive circus of a case that should never have been filed in the first place.

The Times gloomily admitted that it “was only the latest positive news for the president’s side.”

All the Trump election cases are slowly and quietly fading into political irrelevance and becoming limp, spent forces. Last week, for instance, a Michigan judge defenestrated the criminal cases against fifteen Republicans who’d courageously volunteered to serve as alternate 2020 Trump electors. The court held that prosecutors failed to establish any intent to commit fraud. Buh bye.

Hearing the news, the President did a rhetorical happy dance on Truth Social. As he should.

Yesterday, the UK Guardian ran a story headlined, “ ‘Alarming but not unexpected’: NYT lawsuit just latest example of Trump’s presidential lawfare.” President Trump filed a new defamation lawsuit, this time against the New York Times, alleging $15 billion in damages— which exceeds the Times’ entire net worth.

Cue unbridled hysteria from random, attention-seeking progressive experts. “The lawsuit against the NYT is an alarming escalation,” said Joel Simon, who’s neither a professor nor a lawyer, but just some guy directing a journalism “initiative” at City University of New York. “It’s a strategy to cow the mainstream media to some extent with legal cases, which we see in many other parts of the world,” warned Nic Newman, a “research associate” at a Reuters journalism program at Oxford— with no cited legal expertise.

Apparently, even applying its incredibly broad definition of ‘expert,’ the Guardian was still unable to find a single ‘expert’ who liked Trump’s lawsuit or thought it had any merit. (Portlanders: in other words, the article was completely one-sided, violating who knows how many journalistic ethics rules. But never mind.)

Trump’s new 85-page case was filed in the sunny climes of Tampa, Florida. The next step will be for the Times’ lawyers to move to dismiss, probably arguing that President Trump failed to sufficiently state a claim for defamation. But, as the story admitted, so far, three major news platforms have settled similar cases with Trump for millions.

Call it turnabout or FAFO, but it’s fun. The Times used to throw office parties whenever a new lawsuit was filed against President Trump. But now, he files one case against them, and you’d think it was the End of Democracy or something.

Hades may have frozen over, but Democrat scandal problems are just warming up. Yesterday’s biggest news was buried under a heaping hill of salacious stories about an old pedo boomer who helped Charlie Kirk’s assassin, and some very sketchy text messages between the killer and his homosexual lover. But set all that aside for now. It’s time to learn about Operation Arctic Frost— what could be the biggest abuse-of-power case in living memory.

We’ll start in Florida, where yesterday, State AG James Uthmeier announced opening a Sunshine State investigation into former Biden officials.

Also yesterday, the New York Post ran a related story headlined, “FBI ‘Arctic Frost’ probe targeted nearly 100 GOP groups — including Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA.”

Yesterday, in the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) published major new evidence of Biden’s weaponization of government against conservatives. The top line announcement is that Biden’s FBI was actively investigating Charlie Kirk and Turning Point, USA for election interference prosecution. But Biden’s sewer runs much deeper.

In April, 2022, Biden’s DOJ secretly started an operation code-named “Arctic Frost.” At first, it was tasked to investigate President Trump for election interference crimes. In November 2022, special prosecutor Jack Smith was appointed to lead the operation. It was described in FBI documents as “a joint investigation between FBI, DOJ Office of Inspector General (OIG), U.S. Postal Service, and National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).”

According to reams and documents, whistleblower testimony, and surreptitious recordings of other FBI officials made by the whistleblowers, the investigation ultiamtely metastasized into a vast, wide-ranging snowball of at least ninety-two Republican-aligned groups and persons, including organizations like the Republican National Committee, the Republican Attorneys General Association, Turning Point USA (and Charlie Kirk), and Trump’s legal and political allies like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

CLIP: “Arctic Frost was a vehicle to improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus” (3:24).

The documents show (so far) that as of January 2023, Biden’s FBI had already conducted over 200 interviews, served a blizzard of 400+ subpoenas, including cell phone and banking records, searched 200+ email/social media accounts, seized 10 phones and 28 other “electronic devices,” and otherwise were on an investigatory spree unmatched since the FBI went to war with Al Capone.

But this time, instead of the mob, the FBI went to war against the entire Republican party.

The bare subpoena numbers mask the historic scope. Just one of the subpoenas, for example, demanded Twitter turn over “all lists of Twitter users who have favorited, retweeted, mentioned, or replied to tweets posted by” President Trump’s account. I’m pretty sure everyone reading this post was on Biden’s list.

If these allegations hold up, they will represent one of the most consequential governmental abuses in modern U.S. history, fundamentally threatening the credibility and neutrality of American law enforcement and the right to political dissent. The gravity is similar in scale to historic scandals such as Watergate or COINTELPRO, but on an even wider, modern scale.

That’s how big this scandal could be.

🔥 Now let’s circle back to the Sunshine State’s surprising plan to melt the Arctic Frost. The strategy of pursuing criminal charges against Biden officials from Florida is both audacious and electrifying. It hearkens to the Democrats’ strategy of pursuing President Trump both in federal and state courts, like Fani Willis’ moribund case or Alvin Bragg’s case in New York.

Just as Fulton County AG Willis based her case on alleged harms to the people of Georgia— AG Uthmeier may now be focusing on harms to Florida-based organizations like TPUSA chapters. Because state charges —such as any based on RICO or violations of Florida’s civil rights laws— stand separate from federal claims, they stand alone.

Presidential pardons do not erase state law crimes. And Florida’s RICO statute is, in many ways, broader and easier to prove than the federal version. It is often called one of the nation’s broadest RICO statutes, and it applies not just to traditional organized crime, but also explicitly applies to official corruption and conceivably to large-scale conspiracies involving misuse of governmental authority.

Simultaneously pursuing multiple, overlapping legal cases at both state and federal levels hideously complicates things for the defense, increases the pressure and chaos, and multiplies the potential legal exposure. This “multiple front” strategy was the hallmark of the legal campaign against President Trump— now, apparently, being mirrored in a response from the right.

Since Democrats pioneered the precedent during the Trump lawfare period, nothing now prevents other Red State (or even county) Attorneys General from bringing similar charges against the same Biden officials, who may soon find themselves facing prosecution in multiple states and courts, just like President Trump did. They can’t even argue it isn’t “fair.” No one is above the law, remember?

Here’s the most promising part: the only reason AG Uthmeier is able to even consider these investigations and potential criminal prosecutions is because he is receiving reams of declassified documents from the Senate Judiciary Committee. There’s no realistic way Uthmeier could ever have gotten that evidence on his own. A Biden or Harris FBI would have simply refused to turn it over.

But now, Florida’s AG will likely get whatever he needs pursuant to any properly constituted criminal investigation. In effect, Congressional Republicans are “arming” red state officials with federal-level information to legitimize and support investigations into unpardonable crimes that would otherwise be impossible to get off the ground.

Biden’s officials are going to need a lot more lawyers.

Recall also that, thanks to Democrat lawfare, the Supreme Court recently redefined presidential immunity —when and how presidents can be prosecuted for crimes— thereby ending the unstated, 250-year-old gentlemen’s agreement protecting all previous presidents from any prosecution at all. It is easy to imagine that SCOTUS will also quickly and definitively curtail the scope of “qualified immunity”— another murky and ill-defined doctrine that shields rank-and-file federal employees from criminal prosecution.

Can you imagine how breathtakingly big this could get? The Democrats already face a raging blizzard of scandals, from RussiaGate to January 6th to (probably) Epstein to now what may be their biggest political problem yet. It’s becoming hard to track them all. If this Arctic snowball keeps rolling, it won’t just be big— it could avalanche into one of the greatest reckonings in American political history.

If Operation Arctic Frost is proven to be real, systemic, and aimed at criminalizing mainstream political dissent, the Democrats could find themselves staring into a political ice age.

We’re far from any endgame. But, like the snowy peaks of a distant mountain range rising on the horizon, we might be able to see the endgame from here.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Coffee & Covid will return again tomorrow, with much more essential news and commentary in your Thursday roundup.

We cannot do it alone. Consider joining up with C&C to help move the nation's needle and change minds.

