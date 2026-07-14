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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

Because America is again alone and on the hook for all countries ships having safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, I think we should rename it The Strait of America. This will help justify a 20% tariff on all ships cargo.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

I am so sick of crooked politicians, judges and lawyers that I could scream.

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