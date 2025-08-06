☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Eric - The Imaginary Hobgoblin
7hEdited

...."A “bad day for science” means it was a great day for human beings." Well, that's about as succinct and totally accurate as you can get. Good on ya! A bad day for science is also a bad day for a stacked pharmaceutical portfolio. My heart bleeds.

I'm reading Mark Twain's The Gilded Age and I came across this passage which - while not as succinct - also sums up the medical profession in a nutshell:

Whether medicine is a science, or only an empirical method of getting a living out of the ignorance of the human race, Ruth found before her first term was over at the medical school that there were other things she needed to know quite as much as that which is taught in medical books, and that she could never satisfy her aspirations without more general culture.

“Does your doctor know any thing—I don’t mean about medicine, but about things in general, is he a man of information and good sense?” once asked an old practitioner. “If he doesn’t know anything but medicine the chance is he doesn’t know that.”

This was written in 1873.

Despite being on opposite ends of the spectrum on certain topics, I believe Jeff and Mr. Twain would be the best of friends.....perhaps not kindred spirits, but more like iron sharpening iron over several cups of Covid...uh, coffee.

7h

✝️✝️✝️

Many are the afflictions of the righteous,

But the LORD delivers him out of them all.

He keeps all his bones,

Not one of them is broken.

Evil shall slay the wicked,

And those who hate the righteous will be condemned.

The LORD redeems the soul of His servants,

And none of those who take refuge in Him will be condemned.

— Psalm 34:19-22 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

