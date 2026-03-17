☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
6h

To my fellow C&Cers:

You may remember Cody Hudson’s story. In 2021, at the age of 21, he had a devastating covid vax injury. Cody has been in and out of the hospital ever since and recently had his 5th stroke. They discovered 2 blood clots in his heart and DVTs in all 4 limbs.

Thank the Lord he is getting good care at a hospital in Orlando, FL that acknowledges his vax injury.

His family must now move from their home a few hours away so that Cody can receive the treatments he so desperately needs. His blood clotting disorder is so aggressive it prevents long car rides.

Insurance does not cover the extensive immune modulation treatments he needs and is receiving.

His mother Heather is a dear friend. Her posts on X are being censored, as well as all the other vax injured speaking out on X - not just here in the US, but worldwide.

https://x.com/amothersanthem/status/2033880251009282073?s=46

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…..”

Cody and his family desperately need our help.

https://www.givesendgo.com/Amothersanthem

If you have the means, please consider a donation. If not, please give this comment a “like” so more will see this post.

God bless this C&C family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
The Imaginary Hobgoblin
6hEdited

Oh joy of joys....another blue tainted rogue judge playing the much ballyhooed cryptic "expert" card. Citing an article from the New York Times proves that he's a research impaired buffoon wandering about in the tall weeds, no doubt bedazzled by the latest Pfizer sing-a-long jingle. Being an “expert” is not a clear pathway to one’s intentions, motivations or character. Altruistic behavior isn't a slam dunk, although it should be given any high position of trust. Tell me professor, did the article mention anything about playing Russian Roulette with children? I suspect that he hasn't even weighed the possibility that pharmaceutical companies are in the marketing business, not healthcare. (Gasp!...Say, it isn't so.) I don't wish it on anybody, but these freakshows need to feel the impact of their own moronic policies up close and personal before they get the proverbial wake up call. That goes for immigration and a myriad of other tactless, half-baked ideologies.

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