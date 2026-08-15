☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
3d

This was/is child abuse and assault. Surgeons/Doctors etc need to go to prison. Everyone involved need to suffer consequences/prison.

Reply
Share
103 replies
John N Mavros's avatar
John N Mavros
3d

Crime at a 75 year low! ICE is working perfectly! Reward ICE officers with a bonus! Expand ICE

Reply
Share
5 replies
675 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture