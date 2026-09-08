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SarahB's avatar
SarahB
6h

Wow, reading about the USCIS bribery story just hurts my head and my heart. Why are "dual citizens" ever allowed to perform these jobs for our country? And, why are naturalized US citizens allowed to do this? Seems like there should be some jobs that are only allowed to be US citizens from birth. Bizarre that a dual-citizen was ever allowed.

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
7h

The scourge of DEI has reached even the smallest colleges in the country. My friend worked for a very small school on the Oregon Coast, and the school was RELENTLESS about getting Spanish-speaking students to enroll. They didn't care what happened to them after they got accepted, the mere fact these students appeared on the registry was enough to unlock those sweet federal funds the administrators desperately wanted.

It's a good example of how screwing up incentives screws up the whole system. (MAID in Canada is another perfect example.)

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