☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valerie's avatar
Valerie
3h

I am 100% with Jeff on the importance of incremental steps and against blackpilling. These officials have to work within a system, we all hate the system, but it’s still the structure. We have to have patience and let them work their way through. We won’t get everything we want, but they’re already making significant progress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
103 replies
Janice P - Words Beyond Me's avatar
Janice P - Words Beyond Me
4h

How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God!

How vast is the sum of them!

If I should count them, they would outnumber the sand.

When I awake, I am still with You.

. . .

Search me, O God, and know my heart;

Try me and know my anxious thoughts;

And see if there be any hurtful way in me,

And lead me in the everlasting way.

— Psalm 139:17-18; 23-24 NAS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
509 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Childers
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture