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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10hEdited

The best thing that could ever happen to the generation that is currently in public schools is if this woke department of education were to get out of local and public schools all together. Over the summer I went into my local high school and walked around the place a bit. Right in the main lobby is a big glass case filled with rainbows, trans info, woke info, nothing educational at all. All this Marxist woke agenda being stuffed down the throats of these pour kids. I couldn’t help but think of 8th grade kids in China taking calculus courses, getting a real class A education, while our kids are getting a headful of mind numbing nonsense. Nothing that will help them through life’s journey. The department of education is a joke and should have been abolished decades ago when Ronald Reagan was president! These communists should never again be allowed to corrupt another child let alone another generation, it’s absolute insanity!

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
10h

Companies that replace American workers with H1Bs are traitors. They are destroying the country for cheap labor and short term profit. Here are the worst offenders in Big Tech: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/the-traitorous-eight-tech-ceos-h1b

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