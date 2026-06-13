Good morning, C&C, it’s Saturday! i’e been waiting a long time for this story, a Tom Clancy-like tale involving dark assassinations, dramatic emergency Security Council meetings, special forces black ops, deadly viruses, burn bags, document shredding, allegations of treason, top-secret document links, grand conspiracies, “swift and devastating takedowns” of random QAnon twitter posters, Hunter Biden hijinks, and the withered hand of Obama. Literally, all in one story.

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The grand canyon between social media and corporate media is widening. Today’s roundup begins with a trip overseas to Radio Free Europe, which yesterday reported otherwise invisible news, “US Releases Information On Biolabs In Over 30 Countries, Including Ukraine.” You could call it Tulsi’s revenge.

Tulsi Gabbard resigned last month as Director of National Intelligence to care for her ill husband, but continues serving her through her notice period at the end of the month. Since the announcement, Tulsi has been on something of a disclosure tear, tying up all her loose plot points before packing up the office. (This has generated some not inconsiderable excitement about her possibly delivering the crown jewels —2020 elections disclosures— but it’s just buzz for now.)

It’s like a long narrative arc finally completed. As a civilian in 2022, Tulsi warned that the US built biolabs housing dangerous pathogens in Ukraine. This was during peak Russiagate, about two weeks after Russia’s February 22, 2022 invasion— and just days after Biden’s toadlike undersecretary Victoria Nuland admitted under duress during Congressional testimony that the U.S. was indeed “working with” Ukrainian biological research labs and was concerned Russia might try to seize them.

Within days of Tulsi’s relatively mild warning about US biolabs in Kiev, then-Senator Mitt Romney took the dog cage down off the roof of his car long enough to accuse Tulsi of a slew of crimes, including treason, Russian collusion, and probably using unlicensed surf wax.

Right after that, magically, for a reason that Biden’s Homeland Security team has never fully explained, Tulsi Gabbard was placed on the dreaded “Quad-S” travel watchlist, which made flying anywhere a nearly intolerable ordeal and required a security patdown that would make a gynecologist blush.

At this point, it’s worth recalling a then-unknown online sleuth with the handle @WarClandestine. He noticed, and wrote about, a curious fact— the very first Russian air strikes across Ukraine were all in cities where U.S.-linked biolabs existed.

In a long post dated February 24, 2022, Clandestine provided an over/under map, showing where the initial Russian strikes hit and where U.S. biolabs were located, sourced from publicly available information. The juxtaposition was striking:

For his trouble, the usual suspects gave him the old “swift and devastating takedown” treatment. Twitter suspended Clandestine’s account the next day, on February 25, 2022. Homeland Security’s Newswire doxxed him by name (Jacob Creech), sneered that he was a “wine bar manager” (not a Foggy Bottomed elite like them), and labeled him a “fringe QAnon figure.”

The Anti-Defamation League (perfectly consistently) defamed him as an “extremist.” The entire left-wing media’s defamation establishment piled on to this random low-follower account’s claim. E.g., Vice, April 2022:

To anyone paying attention, all that live fire from deep state allies and fake news media virtually guaranteed that Jacob Creech’s claims would eventually be proven to be materially correct. And so they have.

🚀 Creech wasn’t alone. The Russians have never hidden their belief in the labs. On March 11, 2022 —two weeks after the war started— Russia took its complaint to an emergency UN Security Council meeting, where it alleged that its forces had already found evidence of “US‑funded military biological programs” in Ukraine, including work on “biological weapons components.”

In the weeks that followed, the Russians showed the Security Council evidence like a Ukrainian email asking a Turkish drone manufacturer whether its products could “carry 20 liters of aerosolized payload to a range of 300 kilometers – putting them in range of a dozen major Russian cities.” They also provided a June 2019 guidance from Ukraine’s Public Health Ministry that insisted on secrecy —not exactly what you insist on when everything is on the up-and-up— and that required “serious” adverse incidents “including the death of the subjects” to be reported to US authorities within 24 hours.

Nothing says ‘routine public health’ like a 24-hour deadline to report when your subjects die. Either way, whatever secret biological development was happening in Ukraine was closely supervised by the U.S. and was also potentially fatal.

The Russians also claimed that Hunter Biden was deeply involved, through his investment firm Rosemont Seneca and his partnership with bio-research firm Metabiota. Hunter was, apparently, a master of time-management and multi-tasking, able to stay atop Burisma’s energy board management and a sprawling investment in Ukrainian biolabs, all while juggling various of- and under-aged hookers and crack. And misplacing laptops and coke baggies, but I digress. Nobody can do it all.

Moscow also accused the CDC, military contractor Black & Veatch, USAID, various Soros-affiliated NGOs, Biden’s Pentagon, and the U.S. Democrat party, which it said received “financial support for election campaigns,” and whose congressional members had an unusual addiction to taking recurring group junkets to scenic Kiev, Ukraine, a mysterious practice that continued through two years of war up until the re-election of President Trump.

I would also characterize those Democrat junkets as lucrative, but you get the idea.

The U.S., UK, and others dismissed Russian biolab complaints to the Security Council as disinformation and gaslighting. Biden’s State Department accused Moscow of “increasing the volume and intensity of its disinformation about biological weapons in an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its invasion of Ukraine, to diminish international support for Ukraine, and to justify its unjustifiable war.”

After the un-Security Council ultimately said “meh” and dismissed Russian complaints, the Russians published their claims online. Two years later, in December 2024, Ukrainian special forces assassinated Russian General Igor Kirillov with a scooter bomb. (Don’t call it terrorism; that upsets peace-loving liberals.) Kirillov, who headed Russia’s nuclear and biological defenses, was coincidentally the same Russian officer who compiled and then publicly released all the claims about the biolabs, Hunter, and the Democrats. Now he’s dead.

Which brings us to current events.

💉 Yesterday, Tulsi Gabbard cemented Clandestine’s legacy as a key player in exposing the deep state’s worldwide, illegal bioweapons program. Clandestine became famous just by reading a couple of maps and connecting the dots. Yesterday, Tulsi released new declassified documents proving a whole sordid stack of bad actors were liars, from the bottom (Mitt Romney) to the top-heavy pinnacle (Vicky Nuland). And proving that Clandestine was right all along.

CLIP: Outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard announces gain-of-function labs in Ukraine (3:06).

For fairness, let’s briefly consider the pathetic excuses offered by the Deep State’s defenders. Remember, they originally denied the biolabs even existed. That argument has become untenable. So they now admit there were labs, but it was a good thing. Their new arguments fall into two categories:

The biolabs and their research were perfectly ordinary ones used to safeguard public health. US funding only helped make the foreign facilities more secure.

Both arguments are easily disproven. For one thing, perfectly ordinary public health facilities don’t require secrecy or produce fatal adverse events in “subjects.” But there’s a lot more.

🚀 Welcome to the euphemistic-rich continent of bioweapons development. As you know, Democrats routinely do violence to vocabulary. We’ll never forget what they did with the word “vaccine,” and what they tried to do with “gain of function.” Wait till you see what they did to “bioweapons.”

In her clip, Tulsi explained that, after she was installed at ODNI, she turned agency resources toward collecting information about the biolabs— the same ones that Mitt Romney called “Russian Disinformation” and that got Tulsi put on the Quad-S travel blacklist.

“After months of searching through intelligence community holdings and files,” she said, “today I’m releasing new evidence of long-standing US government funding of more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries.” Before you ask— yes, all 30 countries have lax regulations, legacies of official corruption, and long histories of dependency on USAID.

It’s not just routine bio-research. “Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight.”

“Politicians and so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci” —I love how she modified health professionals with so-called— “and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.”

Lies and threats. That’s the sitting ODNI accusing top government officials of malfeasance. It made history. The only comparable incident I could find was Tulsi’s own July 2025 release that accused Obama’s national security team of manufacturing the Russia-collusion intelligence narrative.

Tulsi is systematically dismantling the 2016-2024 intelligence establishment narrative. Which is probably why the corporate media quietly nudged the whole story behind the break room fridge with its Birkenstocked foot.

The documents Tulsi published yesterday list the types of pathogens found stored in the Ukrainian labs. I’ll leave it to you to say whether these are “ordinary” veterinary research subjects: “Anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, hantavirus, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, the Plague, Rickettsia, etc.”

That Devil’s inventory of the worst diseases in human history makes the sufferings that flew out of Pandora’s Box look like a warm-up act. You can understand the Russians’ concern about Ukrainian interest in drones that can carry 20 liters of “aerosolized material” for 300 km, or Kiev’s 2019 guidance calling for “secrecy” and the immediate reporting of fatal adverse events among “subjects.”

Calling that terrifying, Sum-of-All-Fears pathogen list “ordinary veterinary research” is like calling a nuclear missile silo “a tool shed.” Any geopolitical thriller writer can connect those dots with a single cup of coffee. Where is Tom Clancy when we need him?

Finally, let’s shred the stupidest shell game of them all: biopreparedness. To skirt US laws and international restrictions on bioweapons development, the DoD and its allies kept on doing gain-of-function research but, re-labeled it as threat reduction, vaccine development, and pandemic avoidance.

The game is to genetically engineer some horrible disease like Marburg so it can infect humans more easily. Then they make a vaccine for their own genetically engineered virus and call it pandemic research. Then, using rhetorical gymnastics that would make Orwell leap out of his grave shouting I told you so!, they redefined their whole foul project as “public health.”

The underlying trick was always the same: make the bug more dangerous, then insist you were only trying to protect everyone from the dangerous bug you just made. It’s that episode in The Office where Dwight locks all the doors and starts a fire to help prepare his co-workers for a “real” fire.

Tulsi never had to say bioweapon. That was the point. The word hovered over her whole statement, buzzing like a drone with a 20-liter payload, a sprayer attachment, and a USAID grant application.

🚀 If you watch Tulsi’s announcement clip, you’ll hear how carefully she used her words. She didn’t call anything criminal. She didn’t announce any DOJ referrals. She just … put it out there. So— now what?

Well, first of all, the ODNI’s investigation continues. “DNI Gabbard issued new guidance to the Intelligence Community directing increased collection on these laboratories and facilities overseas,” the official press release said.

But second— consider what Tulsi’s disclosure means for the Russians.

It hands Russia a diplomatic blowtorch. Moscow can now say: We told the UN. You called it propaganda. Now even the U.S. intelligence chief admits U.S.-funded labs existed, stored dangerous pathogens, had secrecy rules, and raised legitimate national-security concerns.

It retroactively validated Moscow’s long-dismissed concerns. Not necessarily every Russian claim. But it makes them all much more plausible. It nearly justifies the invasion. Who wouldn’t strongly react to, “there are U.S.-supported dangerous-pathogen labs all over our border.” Imagine similar Chinese labs ‘closely studying’ Ebola in northern Mexico along the Rio Grande. Along with spraying drones. For purely veterinary purposes.

Of course, corporate media would have called anyone who complained about those hypothetical Chinese labs a racist conspiracy theorist. But sane people would have insisted the government do something about them.

And so, Tulsi’s disclosures also make the corporate media look even more corrupt, if that’s possible. Once again, corporate media is shown to have called truth disinformation and slandered innocent people like Clandestine, who’ve finally been proven to have been right. We really don’t hate the fake news media nearly enough.

Whatever else it might be, Tulsi’s disclosure is an olive branch to Moscow. Now nobody can call the invasion completely “unprovoked aggression.” There was provocation. That’s a significant shift in Russia’s direction. Where it’s all going remains to be seen.

But I would draw your attention to the next story.

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Speaking of moves in Russia’s direction, yesterday the New York Times reported this nearly miraculous story, one so all-around encouraging that I’ll reprint the headline in full:

For conservatives who’ve pined for the US to get out of NATO, this was real progress. Iit’s also progress for Russia. Moscow, which was rejected for NATO membership after the Soviet Union fell, has come to view NATO as its primary regional problem.

The Times sourced the story on a private memo from early this month addressed to NATO leaders, “parts of which were reviewed by The New York Times.” It’s not just fighter jets. “Stark strategic realities prevent the United States of America from being primarily focused on the security of Europe,” War Secretary Hegseth told NATO bosses in February.

True, the newly disclosed memo calls for American F-15s staged in Europe to be drawn down from 150 to 100. It also cuts maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15 and deletes all eight in-flight refueling tankers. It removes a missile sub and an aircraft carrier, along with its escort fleet. And it “reallocates two bomber groups previously assigned for Europe’s defense.”

CLIP: Fox News reports on NATO drawdown plans (1:49).

That’s a whole lot more than mean tweets. That’s a significant force reduction, and it comes right as the Europeans are losing their minds, hyperventilating in one emergency meeting after another over their dark fantasies of Russian ground invasions marching down the Champs-Élysées.

“These details,” the Times helpfully explained, “provide the clearest picture yet of the extent to which the Trump administration intends to reduce its commitment to NATO.” Nothing in the article suggested this potential drawdown is an endpoint, either. And it’s coming fast: “American officials indicated it will take effect very soon — far earlier than European counterparts had been preparing for.”

The Europeans are losing their minds. Headline from yesterday’s UK Independent:

The funniest part is that this is the same Russia that corporate media has spent four years describing as militarily exhausted, economically shattered, sanctioned, technologically backward, diplomatically isolated, and barely able to conquer eastern Ukraine. But now, somehow, the same shriveled-up bear is supposedly ready to march on NATO in 36 months.

Pick a lane, dummies! Either Russia is a collapsing gas station with nukes, or it is Sauron with a side quest. It cannot be both, at least not outside of corporate media doublethink.

Combined, this morning’s first two stories look less like a coincidence and more like a strategic inflection point. Tulsi’s disclosure handed Moscow a near-apology: your biolab concerns were not crazy after all. The NATO pullback sends Moscow a concrete security signal: Washington is de-escalating.

Neither move says “peace deal” in print. But both move together, in the same direction— away from the Proxy War and toward some kind of de facto resolution between the US and Russia. And it might even be moving toward a much bigger global realignment.

But that wasn’t the last of this week’s connectable dots. Sadly, I’m out of time, even though I’ve first-drafted the next two dots to connect. Where’s Tom Clancy when we need him? The trouble is, he’s a fiction writer and wouldn’t have had to make any of this up. The rest of the dots connect Monday.

Have a wonderful weekend! Get back here on Monday morning for Part 2 and for more essential news and caffeinated commentary.

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