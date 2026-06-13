☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Elaine's avatar
Elaine
6h

I was stationed in Brussels when the US started downsizing in the early 1990s. The Armed Forces Network listed the number of kasernes closing every night. The number was astonishing. There was much gnashing of teeth and pearl clutching by the NATO members, especially Germany. They still came up the US for everything NATO needed and we complied. Consequently, Europe outsourced their defense to the US so they could expand their generous social programs. They didn’t appreciate us then. They don’t now, except now they finally see how exposed they are.

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Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
6h

"toadlike undersecretary Victoria Nuland"

The kindest words ever written about that demon. 👿

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