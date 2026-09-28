☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
24mEdited

God help America if the communists win. The communists have no plans to help the American citizen. They have already drafted 26 articles of impeachment which means 2 years doing nothing for the American people. It will be Trump Derangement Syndrome on steroids night and day, day after day, for years. The illegals will get everything and the American citizen will suffer.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Anne Clifton's avatar
Anne Clifton
27m

Hey, everyone, check out Attorney Jeff's interview on Eric Metaxas' show! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn6SzK98HcE

Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeff Childers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture