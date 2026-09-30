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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7hEdited

Joe Gebbia, Big Balls, and the DOGE team are unsung heroes of the Trump administration. Patriots in control building great things. Contrast with Obama’s healthcare .gov, a disaster that took years and billions of dollars.

Blue states are tiresome empires of dust that have become even more inefficient and corrupt than Africa: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/empire-of-dust-ccp-congoits-all-so-tiresome-meme

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7hEdited

Imagine if Trump could come up with an AI system that could run the entire American government with its soul intention to Make America Great. No corruption, fraud, no two tiers of justice, no sweetheart deals, no insider trading. We could replace the entire government and all of the hacks and be back in the black in no time.

Look at the Bidens for instance. We payed for his hair, we paid for his teeth, we paid for all of his surgeries, his kids to be born, his kids insurance, his transportation, his phones, his utilities, all of their protection, it never ends. Eventually we’ll pay for his final resting place and all of his families as well. It’s like cradle to grave. Imagine a government that truly looked out for just the citizen and their interest. I think we’re on to something.

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