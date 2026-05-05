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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
4h

Spirit should become the deportation airline. Low cost, slightly chaotic, no seat assignments and one bag per deportee.

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

✝️✝️✝️

The heavens will praise Your wonders, O LORD;

Your faithfulness also in the assembly of the holy ones.

For who in the skies is comparable to the LORD?

Who among the sons of the mighty is like the LORD,

A God greatly feared in the council of the holy ones,

And awesome above all those who are around Him?

O LORD God of hosts, who is like You, O mighty LORD?

Your faithfulness also surrounds You.

— Psalm 89:5-8 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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