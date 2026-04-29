☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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RunningLogic's avatar
RunningLogic
10h

Happy Birthday to me!! 🥳😁 Love seeing all of this good news today!! 😊

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
10h

✝️✝️✝️

And I saw another angel flying in midheaven, having an eternal gospel to preach to those who live on the earth, and to every nation and tribe and tongue and people; and he said with a loud voice, “Fear God, and give Him glory, because the hour of His judgment has come; worship Him who made the heaven and the earth and sea and springs of waters.”

— Revelation 14:6-7 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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