Good morning, C&C family, it’s Wednesday! Hang on to your seats. We have the biggest good news roundup yet in six years of C&C history. It was too much to do in the normal C&C style; I couldn’t stand leaving any of these stories on the cutting room floor. Two federal indictments, fourteen thousand SNAP recipients in Maseratis, the petrodollar dying in less than a week, and a Google co-founder switching teams. And it’s only Wednesday. Welcome to the most-packed good-news roundup in C&C history.

🌍🇺🇸 ESSENTIAL NEWS AND COMMENTARY 🇺🇸🌍

I told you so! Never doubt me! Behold: The Trump Administration has fully unleashed its Annus Operum— 2026, the Year of Action. It’s happening. There was so much goodness in this week’s news cycle that I had to toss my usual deep-dive into 3-5 stories overboard, and give you a quick-hits roundup instead. You won’t want to miss any of it. It’s the C&C Week in Review, as of just Wednesday.

⚖️ ⚖️ ⚖️ The Justice Department Gets Busy

⚖️ If you’ve ever tried to hide an embarrassing email confirming the purchase of a “male enhancement product” from your spouse, you are a rank amateur compared to Dr. David Morens. Morens, one of human cockroach Dr. Anthony Fauci’s former senior advisors, was indicted yesterday. Which means he’ll be arrested and processed. The New York Times reported, “Former Fauci Adviser Indicted on Covid-Related Charges.”

CLIP: Fox News report on Morens indictment (1:57).

A federal grand jury has indicted Morens, 78, for conspiring with others to conceal public records related to covid research grants. According to the Department of Justice, Morens used his personal Gmail account to dodge Freedom of Information Act requests and suppress the lab-leak theory. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that Morens and his pals “deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19.”

Not-yet indicted Co-Conspirator Number One is almost certainly British zoologist Peter Daszak and his shady NGO, EcoHealth Alliance. This paragraph in the DOJ’s press release basically screamed the names to high heaven:

The press release described Co-Conspirator Number Two as “a physician, scientist and professor who worked for an academic institute that received federal grants.” Guess who that sounds like? UNC’s Ralph Baric.

It’s possible Daszak and Baric are cooperating, or have already pleaded to something. If not, they’re desperately calling defense lawyers right now. It’s also worth noting that it’s very unusual for the DOJ to provide identifying details about unindicted co-conspirators in a press release like this.

It’s happening! The federal government is finally holding the “covid experts” criminally accountable for defrauding the American public during a major public health emergency. For years, we were told to Trust The Science™, which apparently involved conducting official government business on a Gmail account so nobody could see what The Science™ was actually up to. Not to mention defrauding the government by finding dishonest ways to award multimillion-dollar grants to shady NGOs that had already been debarred so they could study illegal gain-of-function coronavirus bioweapons research.

The indictment says Dr. Morens allegedly received pathetic kickbacks for his “efforts,” like bottles of wine delivered to his house and promises of meals at Michelin-starred restaurants. This is how Washington works: You suppress a global pandemic theory, illegally re-route huge grants to illegal recipients, and they buy you a nice Pinot Noir.

Now he’s facing spending the rest of his life in federal prison in exchange for a below-average wine bottle.

I’m sure everybody is also wondering about Fauci. Well, you already know his situation is complicated, since President Autopen gave him a blanket pardon. That’s an analysis for a different post, but at minimum, it proves they knew these prosecutions were coming. Tick, tock!

⚖️ In more terrific legal news, yesterday the DOJ also indicted former FBI Director James Comey. Again! It’s round two. And the second time is the charm, apparently. As with Morens, this means Comey will now finally be charged, arrested, and prosecuted. Last time, the DC grand jury refused to indict the former FBI Director for lying to Congress. This time, the grand jury did indict Comey for threatening the President. The New York Times reported, “DOJ Secures New James Comey Indictment Over Alleged Threat Against Trump.”

CLIP: James Comey responds to new indictment; “this won’t be the end of it” (0:38).

At a time when left-wing social media was routinely calling for Trump’s assassination using the same 4-character code, Comey posted a picture of seashells on social media arranged to spell “86 47”— delete Trump. The DOJ correctly argued this was a threat against the 47th President. Comey insists he meant something more … intellectual, like invoking the 25th Amendment or something. He isn’t sure what he meant, actually. Could have been anything.

Democrats are carping that the DOJ will have to prove Comey’s intent beyond a reasonable doubt to get a conviction, and laughing about how hard it will be. But maybe it won’t be that hard after all. At this time he made his little shell art project, Comey was touring to promote his novel FDR Drive. Guess what it was about?

FDR Drive is a boring, narcissistic ‘thriller’ about ‘stochastic terrorism’ involving a right-wing public figure using coded messaging to incite his followers to commit acts of violence against political enemies. Comey enthusiastically told an NPR interviewer that the book’s central themes were free speech and “what happens when someone’s words incite violence.” The protagonist, federal prosecutor Nora Carleton, investigates whether the podcaster can be held criminally accountable for violence committed by his followers. I am not making that up.

The jury will find it very interesting how RussiaGate co-conspirator Comey was gassing away on national radio about how coded incitement operates, while simultaneously insisting he was just unable to recognize the coded incitement in his own Instagram feed. The fact that he quickly deleted the image after it started getting criticism speaks volumes.

Why delete it at all, if it was perfectly innocent?

Comey is a human weasel. Threatening the President is the least serious crime he’s probably guilty of. Comey is the one who should be 86’d— after a fair trial, of course. By 86’d, I only mean locked up in a Salvadoran Supermax prison for the rest of his life, of course. Or something like that.

Meanwhile, early reports suggest that the FCC has launched a ‘review’ of Disney-owned ABC’s broadcast licenses, after Jimmy Kimmel cracked a joke about Melania Trump having the “glow of an expectant widow.” He said that on broadcast TV three days before the latest assassination attempt. I wonder what Comey’s fictitious prosecutor, Nora Carleton, would think about that.

According to NPR, the FCC has now required Disney to file early license renewal applications that weren’t due until between 2028 to 2031 (depending on the station). Message delivered.

The gloves are off. Pam Bondi’s era —which paved the way by restructuring the DOJ and navigating the Epstein disclosures— is over. We’re in the Blanche era now. The Administration is not playing games. If you use coastal mollusks to send coded messages, or if you use late-night television to make morbid jokes about the First Family, stuff is going to happen.

Finally, I am a lawyer, not a cephalopod, but I still feel like we have reached a regretful point in American history where we must set aside a little freedom and begin regulating seashells. Maybe we should require a background check before anyone is allowed to collect conchs. As for Kimmel, he should probably stick to safer comedic territory. Maybe he should try mocking Muslims or doing funny Mohammed impersonations.

Or maybe try some seashell jokes.

⚖️ Whew. It’s been a very busy week. Next, Federal agents surprise-raided twenty-two locations in Minneapolis this week, targeting many individuals with “ties to the Somali community.” Including, shockingly, the Quality Learing Center of Game Theory Excellence. The Washington Post reported, “Federal officers raid 22 businesses, many Somali-linked, in Minneapolis.”

Federal officials searched autism centers, day cares, small businesses, and some residences, according to WaPo’s story. They had fistfuls of search warrants. “Today the FBI, with federal, state and local law enforcement, is involved in court-authorized law enforcement activity as part of an ongoing fraud investigation,” a spokesman for the Justice Department said in a statement.

Minnesota’s last Feeding Our Future fraud probe produced $250M+ in charges. This wave looks even bigger.

For years, Minneapolis has been handing out taxpayer money faster than a landscaper with a leaf blower in a bank vault. The DOJ is finally tracking down the people who treated federal relief funds like their own personal lottery winnings.

⚖️ The all-of-government fraud crackdown is not moving at the speed of government. It’s not even moving at the speed of business. This is something different. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins dropped a bombshell this week, revealing that in one single red state, fourteen thousand people on food stamps were also driving cars like Maseratis and Porsches that most ordinary taxpayers cannot afford. The Washington Times reported, “Thousands on food stamps drive luxury vehicles, Agriculture Secretary Rollins says.”

CLIP: Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins connects car registrations to food stamp lists and voilá (0:41).

In a single data maneuver, Secretary Rollins just exposed a massive loophole in the welfare system. It was so simple. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) created software linking car registration data to welfare rolls to automatically flag these kinds of unimaginable ‘discrepancies.’ Why hasn’t anyone done this before?

The story reported that “a Lamborghini costs more than $680,000, and a Ferrari can top $600,000. Bentleys are priced at $250,000 to $414,000. Maseratis start at $65,000 but can cost more than $200,000. The price tag for a Porsche ranges from $65,000 to more than $280,000.”

It became possible, unsurprisingly, thanks to an Obama/Clinton “loophole” in SNAP eligibility. It’s not clear yet whether the Obama loophole will allow fraudsters to escape legal liability. In any case, the Trump Administration is now moving to tighten eligibility requirements.

“This is just in one state. We need to defend our nutrition programs for those most in need, not for scammers gaming the system,” Secretary Rollins said. So far, 29 states, nearly all red, have turned over their SNAP registration data. The rest, all blue states, including California and New York, have filed lawsuits to block the USDA from accessing the data, citing “privacy concerns.”

Privacy concerns? Where were all those delicate concerns when the blue states were trying to build a national vaccine registry? Et cetera.

I don’t know about you, but when I go to the grocery store to buy my generic-brand macaroni and cheese, I do not drive a Maserati. If you can afford a car that costs more than my house, you can probably afford to buy your own groceries. I’m not being unsympathetic. I’m just saying.

Thank you, Secretary Rollins for cracking down on food stamp fraud. One hopes the 14,000 will be criminally prosecuted, though this creates a logistical problem that won’t be easily solved.

📈 📈 📈 The Economy is Roaring

📈 Despite the ongoing war with Iran and ‘soaring gas prices,’ the U.S. dollar is surging, and consumer confidence is up. The so-called experts, who spend their lives looking at charts and predicting doom, are once again baffled. The AP reported, “US consumer confidence inches higher in April despite Iran war, soaring gasoline prices.”

CLIP: CNBC breaking news report— consumer confidence goes the wrong way for democrats— up (0:55).

Analysts predicted a confidence rating under 90, but it came in at 92.8— the highest this year.

The American economy is remarkably resilient. It turns out that when you cut regulations and unleash the free market, people actually feel pretty good about things, even when the geopolitical situation in the Middle East is a mess.

It is starting to seem like the model-loving experts are always wrong.

📈 The U.S. Geological Survey announced a massive discovery of one of the most valuable minerals in the modern era —lithium— in the southern Appalachians. They’ve found an estimated 2.3 million metric tons of the stuff, enough to power 130 million electric vehicles and replace 328 years of U.S. imports. Bloomberg reported, “Appalachian Lithium Cache Enough to Power 130 Million EVs, USGS Says.”

This is a historic game-changer for American energy independence. We need no longer rely on foreign countries for the critical minerals needed to build rechargeable batteries. We can just dig it out of our own backyard. (Right now, we buy most of our lithium from China, Australia, and Chile— billions streaming from the US to those countries.)

This will completely restructure the global lithium market and shift it in our favor. Lithium prices will fall, just based on the announcement itself— long before a single gram emerges from the ground.

Let’s connect some dots: Last week, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to address a national energy emergency. Yesterday, Seeking Alpha reported, “Trump signs law lifting Minnesota mining ban” (a 20-year Biden moratorium). Now this. The timing between all these events is very suggestive. Massive moves are afoot, and the myopic corporate media can’t see any of it.

This isn’t boring lithium news; it’s a mineral sovereignty offensive.

This is also terrific news for Appalachia, which has experienced tough economic sledding for generations. Now they are sitting on a gold mine, or rather, a lithium mine. Look forward to a reality television show called “Lithium Rush,” featuring Duck Dynasty-style bearded men in flannel and hard hats yelling at each other while operating heavy machinery. I will definitely watch it.

This announcement alone will produce generational changes on a global level. And it wasn’t even close to all the big developments in this category.

📈 In a massive geopolitical earthquake, the United Arab Emirates announced it is leaving the OPEC oil cartel. Coincidentally, this happened just days after the UAE negotiated currency swap lines with the U.S. Treasury. In other words, Trump did a deal. The New York Times reported, “UAE Says It Will Leave OPEC as Iran War Strains Oil Markets.” Here’s the building housing the UAE’s state-owned oil company:

Get this: according to the Times, “the U.A.E. gave less than a week’s notice, saying it would leave on Friday.” The speed of Trump. Buh-bye, suckers.

It is hard to oversell this story. For our entire lives, we’ve lived at the mercy of OPEC’s price-setting and heard about the “petrodollar” until we wanted to start gushing our guts out. UAE is one of OPEC’s biggest producers. It is hard to imagine how the monopolistic Middle East oil cartel can continue without UAE (or rather, in competition with it).

So this news marks the beginning of the end of the petrodollar era and a death blow to OPEC’s control over global oil supply. It also proves that the Trump administration’s strategy of forging strong bilateral alliances in the Middle East is paying off, effectively breaking the cartel’s generations-long stranglehold on energy markets.

Since 1960, the OPEC oligopoly has treated the rest of the world like a captive audience, turning the oil spigot on and off whenever they felt like it and setting prices like an airport snack kiosk. The UAE’s departure is like the bass player quitting a really annoying band. Without them, the whole operation starts to fall apart.

Let’s hope this leads to cheaper gas, so I can afford to fill up my new Maserati, and go spend some food stamps. But either way, we’re suddenly —with less than a week’s notice— in a whole new geopolitical world now.

Now ask yourself: how long was this in the can? I bet Michelle’s Tahoe it didn’t happen in a week.

🗳️ 🗳️ 🗳️ The Shifting Political Landscape

🗳️ Google co-founder Sergey Brin, a man with more money than some small countries, has reportedly shifted rightwards, unexpectedly praising President Trump and donating to Republicans. He even dramatically confronted oleaginous California Governor Gavin Newsom over the state’s proposed ‘billionaire tax.’ While online sleuths remain skeptical about his sincerity, check out how the appalled New York Times reported it: “Sergey Brin Moves to the Right, With a ‘MAGA Girlfriend’ by His Side.”

Brin reportedly scolded Newsom that the billionaire tax was “a tax on success that will drive every founder out of California.”

The tech elite are clearly getting tired of progressive politics that punish success. When the guys who invented the wokest search engine start voting Republican, you can sense a major political realignment underway. Mr. Brin —whose family fled communism to the US when he was a child— has been reliably liberal:

It is not just Sergey. The Times explained, “like so many other leaders in the traditionally liberal bastion of Silicon Valley, Mr. Brin has shifted to the right.” So many others.

Try to imagine how loudly the Democrats will howl if Google stops delivering woke search results.

I have always suspected that billionaires are just like us regular folks, except they have private jets, football teams, and never worry about overdraft fees. But nobody likes paying wealth taxes, not even Sergey Brin. Welcome him to the sane side. He can start by fixing my wifi.

Behold, the conservative counter-revolution, now in full flower. Somehow, the Trump ascendancy demolished the progressive permission structure that trapped all these entrepreneurs in a gilded woke cage. By all historical markers, these folks should be conservative. Now they are out in the wild.

🗳️ Speaking of the conservative counter-revolution, and just as the good news of an Appalachian economic renaissance arrived, we got this. Thousands of voters in West Virginia and the surrounding Appalachian region are switching their voter registrations en masse from Democrat to Republican. This movement, dubbed by locals as “VEXIT,” is rapidly narrowing the area’s historic Democrat registration lead. Fox News reported, “Thousands of Appalachian voters flip from Democrat to Republican, narrowing registration lead.”

This connects directly to the lithium discovery story. Voters in Appalachia can see that the GOP’s focus on domestic energy production and economic growth directly benefits their communities, while the Democrats’ environmental policies threaten their livelihoods.

It is fascinating to watch a political realignment speed-running in real-time. The Democrats used to own Appalachia, treating it as another welfare state while slowly strangling the state’s biggest industry, coal mining, while lecturing the people who worked it. But now the voters are waking up and packing up their lunch pails, and heading for the exits.

🗳️ As we begin to enter the ‘real’ midterm season, and primaries start to pop off around the fifty states, the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows the GOP in a dead heat for Congress with the Democrats. Given that its polls historically undercount Republican support by about 5 points, this means the GOP could suddenly and ‘unexpectedly’ be in a very strong position. Newsmax reported, “Harvard-Harris Poll: Dems, GOP Tied at 50% Ahead of Midterms.”

The Trump administration’s aggressive “Year of Action” agenda is beginning to resonate with voters. Despite the media’s constant hand-wringing, the American people seem to like what they are seeing. They are starting to understand that Trump’s Iran War isn’t a reckless misadventure, but a carefully planned geopolitical realignment designed to put America First.

Indeed, it’s been weeks since a trad-media headline had the word “reckless” in it. That narrative died on the operating table. Even corporate media has chucked in the towel.

The same poll shows independents breaking +2 for Republicans, and Republican enthusiasm edging over the Democrats. Even if the GOP is tied in the Harvard poll, that means they are probably winning by a landslide.

Index to Today’s Terrific Stories

Here’s the whole roundup in a list form, in case you want to send it to someone to prove how much good news is coming down the pipeline and how fast it’s gushing.

⚖️ Acting AG Todd Blanche — Indictment of Key Fauci Crony for Covid Crimes

⚖️ DOJ Re-indicts Comey over ‘86 47’; FCC going after Disney, Kimmel

⚖️ DOJ Mass-Raids Minneapolis fraudsters including the Q. Learing Ctr. of Excellence

⚖️ Federal charges for Big Balls attackers

⚖️ Secretary Brooke Rollins says THOUSANDS of food stamp folks driving cars taxpayers can’t afford in single RED STATE; tick-tock

📈 Dollar defies experts, gas prices, BRICS, doomscrollers, and Iran War and surges

📈 Consumer confidence defies experts, gas prices, and Iran War and goes up

📈 Appalachian lithium cache found, enough to power 130 million EVs, 328 years, USGS says

📈 HISTORY — UAE breaks up with OPEC, end of petrodollar era

🗳️ Billionaire Google Co-founder Sergey Brin switches to GOP (like Musk did)

🗳️ ‘VEXIT’— Thousands of Appalachian voters flip from Democrat to Republican, narrowing registration lead (connects to lithium story; W.Va. prospects looking up and voters happy)

🗳️ GOP recovers, dead heat with Dems in latest polling (which really means GOP +5 given prior poll performance)

Have a wonderful Wednesday! Hopefully things will settle down (or maybe it would be better if they didn’t—I can’t decide), and tomorrow will bring a regular C&C-style roundup of essential news and commentary.

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