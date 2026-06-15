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Juju's avatar
Juju
6hEdited

I can attest it was beautiful to watch. Gorgeous light displays and videos. I turned it on early before dinner just to get a feel for it and know how it looked. I stayed glued to my TV until 1:30 am!!! I am now a UFC fan. A 60 year old woman fell in love with an almost bare hand, totally bare feet, contact sport. It’s not at all like I thought it was, or anything like the others. The goal is not to pummel your opponent to be unrecognizable the way boxing sometimes is, which I can’t watch. It’s more tactical, skills based, self-control is so necessary - and the respect for your opponent and the rules of the sport were encouraging. I told my husband “you could say this is the fencing of hand to hand combat.” I loved the stories of each fighter before each match. They did such a good job giving you reasons to be interested in both fighters facing off.

I lost my breath on the Air Force flyover timed with the end of the anthem. The military choir was phenomenal all night.

Every single minute, every inch of the setup, meticulous to perfection. Patriotism was exploding.

Aging old woman signing off on her report … 😆

EDIT: the finale for anyone who didn’t get to watch it

https://x.com/KarluskaP/status/2066483702754848806/video/1?s=46

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
6h

✝️✝️✝️

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened. Or what man is there among you who, when his son asks for a loaf, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, he will not give him a snake, will he? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give what is good to those who ask Him!”

— Jesus, Matthew 7:7-11 NAS95

✝️✝️✝️

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