☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

☕️ Coffee & Covid News 🦠

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Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell's avatar
Words Beyond Me-Janice Powell
4h

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For you were called to freedom, brothers; only do not turn your freedom into an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.

— Galatians 5:13 LSB

✝️✝️✝️

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4h

I'm blessed to be living today, during this historic period in our nation's history. I am staying home during this heat wave, but will likely watch the festivities today at Mt. Rushmore. I wish all my patriotic friends here a safe and happy Independence Day weekend.

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